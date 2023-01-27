Todd Tilghman releases defiantly redemptive new single ‘Dig My Grave’
‘Dig My Grave’ is a serious jam. And it’s all about the promise we have in Christ that death is not the end.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Tilghman (NBC’s The Voice Season 18 winner) has released a new single titled “Dig My Grave,” available everywhere January 27. You can find the song on all major streaming platforms at https://onerpm.link/129439372936.
— Todd Tilghman
“Of all the promises in scripture, my least favorite one is that we’re all going to die,” the faith-focused country singer admits. “But ‘Dig My Grave’ is a serious jam. And it’s all about the promise we have in Christ that death is not the end.”
The song’s concept begins with a sobering lyric: “If you’re alive, you’re dying.” But those words only set the stage for a defiantly redemptive song that builds its way heavenward through southern swagger and rock solid faith.
Tilghman explains, “I wrote this song with my friends Sam Nobles and Clint Brown. It started with just a little bit of a chorus and a piece of a verse. It ended in full-on, swampy gospel, turn-it-up-to-eleven, high energy fun!”
The single is the latest entry in a career marked by both calling and a committed work ethic. The husband, father, former pastor, and acclaimed singer recently released the tracks “Fall” and “Home Wasn’t Built in a Day.” He also celebrated his Opry debut last year alongside former The Voice coach Blake Shelton. Through it all, Tilghman continues to raise eight kids alongside his wife, Brooke.
Even after all of his accolades, a high-energy, speaker-busting track like “Dig My Grave” feels like proof: Todd Tilghman is still only getting started.
