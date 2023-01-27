Home Loans for Self Employed Borrowers No Tax Returns - Bank Statement and 1099 Loans for Gig Workers & Business Owners

There are loans for self employed people that can use 12 or 24 months bank statements. They can be business, personal or both. There are loans that do not require tax returns. The income off the 1099 will be used.

Garrick Werdmuller, President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan Inc. in Alameda Ca., Explains Home Loan Programs to Help the Self Employed First Time Home Buyer

What does seem to be a secret is the fact that there are a lot of great home loan options out there for self-employed people including Gig Workers, like Uber Drivers, Private Educators, & Caregivers.” — Garrick Werdmuller, President/CEO Fresh Home Loan

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rise of interest rates, unique opportunities for home buyers have been created. Less competition and lower prices are giving home buyers a better chance of getting a home purchase offer accepted. There are a lot of myths out there about home ownership; it is widely believed you need 20% down, or if you are self employed you don't qualify. Garrick Werdmuller , President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan, an Independent Mortgage Brokerage in Alameda Ca, explains some unique programs for "gig" workers, and other self employed people seeking home ownership that may not qualify by conventional means."It is no secret a lot of people out there are working for themselves since the pandemic. From gig workers to real estate licensees, self-employment is at an all-time high. What does seem to be a secret is the fact that there are a lot of great home loan options out there for self-employed people including Gig Workers, like Uber and Lyft Drivers, Private Educators, and Home Caregivers. " explains Werdmuller.These loans feature such highlights as:• No Tax Returns• Qualify off 1099 or 24 or even 12 months Bank Statements• As Little as 10% Down• Personal and Business Bank Statements Allowed• Purchase Refinance Cash out• Non-Occupant Co Borrowers Allowed• Interest is Only Available"Many may ask, 'What is the Catch?' And these products do have higher rates than your conventional rates. If conventional rates are on the low, side these are a little higher, and if conventional rates are higher, these are higher still. That said, it is a great way for one to get their foot in the door to home ownership, while starting or running a small business.For more information visit www.FreshHomeLoan.com For Refinance Information visit:For Home Purchase Information Visit:Garrick Werdmuller is President and CEO of Fresh Home Loan Inc.Garrick WerdmullerPresident CEOFresh Home Loan Inc510.282.5456 call/textNMLS 242952All loan approvals are conditional and not guaranteed and subject to lender review of all information. Loan is conditionally approved when lender has issued approval in writing, but until all conditions are met, loan cannot be funded. Specified rates and [products may not be available to all borrowers. Rates subject to change according to market conditions and agreed upon lock times set by borrower. Fresh Home Loan Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Mortgage Broker in California. This licensee is performing acts for which a real estate license is required. Fresh Home Loan, Inc. is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #02137513 NMLS # 2124104#homeloan #mortgage #realestate #loan #refinance #homeloans #finance #loanofficer #mortgagebroker #loans #realtor #firsttimehomebuyer #personalloan #home #mortgagelender #investment #mortgages #realestateagent #homebuying #lender #creditrepair #mortgageloan #newhome #mortgagerates #lending #money #businessloan #business #carloan #homebuyers #selfemployed #entrepreneur #smallbusiness #business #businessowner #workfromhome #smallbusinessowner #success #motivation #bookkeeping #taxseason #entrepreneurship #money #entrepreneurlife #womeninbusiness #accounting #realestate #freelancer #ceo #accountant #love #firsttimebuyer #creditrepair #investment #taxes #startup #finance #girlboss #selfemployedlife #supportsmallbusiness

Home Loans for Self Employed Borrowers No Tax Returns - Bank Statement and 1099 Loans