Perenio presents Smart IoT Router & Smart Hub with 5G & battery and other smart products at ISE 2023 in Barcelona
Perenio, an integral part of the ASBIS Group, takes part in ISE 2023, the world’s leading AV and systems integration exhibition.PRAGUE, CZECH, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perenio, an integral part of the ASBIS Group, takes part in ISE 2023, the world’s leading AV and systems integration exhibition. The brand showcases key products from its portfolio at stand 6G650 at the - Technology Zone of Digital Signage & DooH (Exhibit Halls 6) at ISE 2023 in Barcelona from 31st January to 3rd February.
Perenio presents its Matter ready IoT Router Elegance and their new Matter ready Smart Hub and other smart accessories: WiFi Power Plug, Mini Lighting Relay, InfraRed remote control at the stand.
Perenio IoT Smart Hub is Ethernet & WiFi connected compact hub on USB-A cable and Power Over Ethernet (PoE) available products for Office and Home. With Matter, Open Thread, Zigbee and Bluetooth for different sensors connection to Perenio platform
Perenio IoT Router Elegance Pro is a tri-band 2.4 and 5.8 and 6.0 band WiFi Router with WiFi Mesh, with fixed-line internet connection up to 2500 Mbits, LTE/4G or 5G and backup battery of up to 4 hours and a siren to put your office or home on alarm – all in one router. And of course - Matter, Open-Thread & Zigbee ready!
These protocols allow the connection of a large range of sensors and devices to the router – it truly is an “all-in-one solution”. No additional gateways, hubs, or boxes are required – one product to rule them all.
Perenio IoT Router Elegance combines smart home functionality, Ethernet, LTE/5G mobile connectivity, as well as a built-in battery that allows autonomous work from anywhere. The built-in battery is optional. In addition, devices provide customers with worldwide connectivity with secure, flexible rate plans, and much more.
Smallest Perenio Dual Channel Lighting Mini Relay on the market is a game changer for the installers - no need for deep wall drilling - the end user can install & setup it themselves.
Perenio Power Link Wi-Fi connects powerful appliances thanks to its reliable relay of 20A allowing it to support power of up to 5000W, unlike all competing smart plugs.
Smart remote control and the ability to create work schedules, which are provided by smart plugs and IR remote control, help reduce energy consumption, minimize power loss and save money.
Meet the Perenio team at ISE at the stand 6G650 at the - Technology Zone of Digital Signage & DooH (Exhibit Halls 6), and see for yourself!
About Perenio
Perenio is an innovative, technological all around company specialized on Internet of Things, Smart Office & Home. More than 40 engineering team members from Ukraine ( including industrial designers, hardware and firmware engineers, applications and server software programmers) create full stack capability to develop complete smart solutions and unique entirely new products. IoT platform, IoT routers, Smart Hubs, active smart devices are the products we are proud of developing ourselves in house. Being an integral part of ASBIS group allows Perenio to scale up marketing of the solutions. More about Perenio is at https://www.perenio.com
Tatiana Ryzhova
Perenio
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn