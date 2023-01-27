Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine launched

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction process was launched online on 26 January. It will allow for close coordination among international donors and international financial organisations and will ensure that support is provided in a coherent, transparent, and accountable manner.

The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform, held by video conference, brought together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. Other donors will be able to join the Platform over time.

The meeting kick-starts a wider process with the aim of ensuring enhanced coordination amongst all key players providing short-term financial support but also longer-term assistance for the reconstruction phase, building on the results of the Conferences in Lugano, Berlin and Paris, to help bridge the gap between needs and resources.

The EU says it is determined “to continue playing a major role in support of a recovery and reconstruction process in Ukraine”.

So far, the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions have made available up to €49 billion in financial, budget support, emergency, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine.

