Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,492 in the last 365 days.

FireOneUP LAUNCHES PINNACOLO® L’ARGILLA AT KBIS

THE NEW PINNACOLO L'ARGILLA - THERMAL CLAY 50,000 BTU GAS POWERED OVEN

FireOneUP is Launching its newest pizza oven the PINNACOLO® L’Argilla Thermal Clay Gas Powered Oven at the KBIS Show Booth W3671

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FireOneUp.com is proudly launching the new PINNACOLO® L’Argilla Thermal Clay Gas Powered Oven. The PINNACOLO® L’Argilla in many ways replicates the igloo shape of the ancient Pompeii ovens. The curvature of the dome wraps heat around your food cooking it from all sides. With 50,000 BTUs of cooking power, the CSA approved L’Argilla heats the cordierite cooking surface to over 600˚F in well under 10 minutes, while the outside remains safe to the touch. The 26.5” diameter interior (3.83 sq ft) provides the space to easily handle 2+ pizzas at a time. Since the oven is gas-powered, you have far greater temperature control making it superb for roasting, baking, and searing. The L’Argilla comes complete with a custom-designed steel stand featuring oversized front wheels and locking rotational rear casters to make positioning your new PINNACOLO® oven easy. The L’Argilla includes a selection of PINNACOLO® branded pizza making accessories (a retail value of over $500). Simply add gas.

FireOneUp will also be launching a full line of pizza oven accessories. This will include over 20 real-life tested products to help make your cooking experience easier, safer, faster, and far more enjoyable. The company has been working with customers/real users, to develop these accessories. The growing line will help home cooks, restaurateurs, caterers, and professional chefs achieve better results.

The PINNACOLO® line also includes their original Premio Wood Fired Oven and their popular PINNACOLO® IBRIDO Hybrid Wood/Gas Oven with 35,000 BTUs and 2 side Prep shelves. The line of PINNACOLO® ovens each comes with a selection of essential cooking accessories making it easy to immediately begin making great food.

==================

Fire One Up Sales Inc., (FireOneUp.com), a WeConnect Certified Women Owned Company, is the global distributor of the PINNACOLO® line. The company, which began in Canada in 2020 has seen tremendous response and rapid growth. For more details contact them at sales@fireoneup.com or through the website at www.FireOneUp.com or by calling 1-877-288-1110

Beverly Michelin
Fire One Up Sales Inc.
sales@fireoneup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Meet the PINNACOLO L'ARGILLA

You just read:

FireOneUP LAUNCHES PINNACOLO® L’ARGILLA AT KBIS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.