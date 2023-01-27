Submit Release
TekStream Achieves AWS Oracle Competency

Achievement recognizes TekStream’s expertise in supporting and managing Oracle environments on AWS

This new achievement differentiates TekStream among APN members with its proven ability to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.”
— Judd Robins, Executive Vice President, Sales at TekStream
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TekStream announced today it has received the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Oracle Competency. This achievement recognizes TekStream’s deep expertise and extensive success in helping customers architect, transition and manage Oracle-based workloads running on AWS.

The AWS Oracle Services Competency further elevates TekStream’s position within the AWS Partner Network (APN) by recognizing the company’s specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success deploying Oracle-based workloads on AWS.

“We are very proud to receive the AWS Oracle Competency designation. This milestone highlights our decades of deep knowledge with both Oracle technology and AWS, the most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform,” said Judd Robins, Executive Vice President, Sales at TekStream. “We are part of a small percentage of APN members that hold the AWS Oracle Competency status. Combined with our AWS Migration Consulting Competency, this new achievement differentiates TekStream among APN members with its proven ability to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.”

TekStream has a long history of supporting clients’ Oracle environments, both on-prem and in the cloud. This latest AWS competency further demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering an extensive range of expertise as clients continuously evaluate the most effective cloud and on-prem solutions for their unique business needs.

About TekStream
TekStream (www.tekstream.com), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, helps clients accelerate digital transformation by navigating complex technology environments with a combination of technical expertise and staffing solutions. TekStream provides battle-tested processes and methodologies to help companies with legacy systems get to the cloud faster, so they can become more agile, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies. With hundreds of successful deployments, TekStream guarantees on-time and on-budget project delivery and is proud to have 97% customer retention.

Cece Kintner
TekStream Solutions
+1 4046431847
