Phoenix Energy Technologies' Carbon Manager™ Now Available on Microsoft Sustainability Manager

Carbon Manager™ and EnterpriseDX® Give Microsoft Business Customers More Insight and Control Over Their Carbon Footprints

Phoenix Energy Technologies ("Phoenix Energy"), a leading provider of Enterprise Energy Management (EEM) Software and Solutions today announced it is now a Microsoft Solution Provider on the Microsoft AppSource, Azure Marketplace, and Microsoft Sustainability Manager. Microsoft business customers can now purchase Phoenix Energy Technologies' Carbon Manager™ application and its EnterpriseDX® Smart Building analytics platform directly through the Microsoft Marketplace to take greater control of their building assets.

"Phoenix Energy Technologies' Microsoft Co-sell ready status gives commercial marketplace customers access to powerful data analytics applications that allow for enterprise-wide visibility to reduce energy costs and mitigate carbon impact while increasing comfort," said Glen Schrank, CEO of Phoenix Energy Technologies. "Our applications are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure such as Microsoft's suite of apps and the broader Microsoft Azure estate."

Phoenix Energy Technologies' EnterpriseDX, a Smart Building data exchange platform with IoT Data Analytics, and its Carbon Manager smart building application are built to integrate with a variety of solutions, including those offered by Microsoft and are offered on AppSource. As a solution compatible with Azure, EnterpriseDX is also available on the Azure Marketplace.

The EnterpriseDX Smart Building Platform controls, manages, and monitors thousands of strategically targeted data points from IoT facilities equipment including HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, and sensors. The platform allows for data collection from multiple sites and enables enterprise-wide visibility for energy management regardless of installed hardware. EnterpriseDX provides insights, proactive predictions, and enables actions to help maximize comfort and savings.

Phoenix Energy Technologies' Carbon Manager is a cloud-based, Smart Building application that makes it easy for enterprises to measure, report, and act on carbon intensity from Scope 2 emission sources. It provides actionable curtailment measures that mitigate carbon impacts on businesses and the environment. The Carbon Manager application is now a component of Microsoft Sustainability Manager (formerly "Cloud for Sustainability"), which enables customers to accelerate their sustainability journey by unifying data intelligence, building sustainable IT infrastructure, reducing the impacts of operations, and creating sustainable value chains.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Phoenix Energy Technologies

Phoenix Energy Technologies has been providing Smart Building IoT analytics solutions to customers for more than 15 years. Phoenix Energy Technologies pairs industry expertise with solutions that are uniquely capable of integrating new and existing systems to create a seamless web-based platform that drive cost efficiencies and improve comfort. The Company's EnterpriseDX® IoT data platform generates ROI for customers by optimizing equipment efficiency that reduces energy costs, decreases repair and maintenance spend and lowers capex by extending the life of assets. For more information about Phoenix Energy Technologies, visit http://www.phoenixet.com

