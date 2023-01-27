Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation Donates $175,000 to Local Charities

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a tradition of charitable giving that spans more than seven decades, the Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation donated $175,000 to 72 organizations in communities Spahn & Rose during 2022.

Representatives from charities that received Foundation donations and Spahn & Rose staff gathered for Community Day on December 22 to celebrate the good work of those organizations. During the event, these representatives shared how their organizations are making a difference in their communities and were presented with ceremonial big checks signifying the Foundation's donations.

During the past 10 years, the Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation has donated more than $1.3 million to local charities in communities that Spahn & Rose serves.

"As part of our company's Core Values, we promise to give our time, talent, energy and resources to our communities," says Dave Davis, CEO of Spahn & Rose. "We are a proud member of the communities we serve and believe in giving back through donations and volunteer work."

The charities receiving Foundation donations serve wide, diverse community needs. Here's how five recipients of Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation donations made a difference in 2022:

The Des Moines-based Iowa College Foundation offers students in Iowa the opportunity for an affordable, high-quality education by securing financial resources for its member private colleges and universities.

The United Way of Walworth County, Wisconsin, serves Walworth County, the home of Spahn & Rose's Dunn Lumber location in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and provides financial assistance to more than 45 agencies, including the 211 emergency-resource helpline in addition to food pantries and shelters.

Crescent Community Health—Spahn & Rose Fitness Center is a Dubuque, Iowa–based nonprofit that provides access to medical care, wellness services and dental care. Focusing on primary care, Crescent Community Health provides services to those of any age, with or without insurance.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that started in Idaho has since expanded across the country. It coordinates volunteers to build, assemble and deliver top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

Leader Valley Foundation, a business-education partnership that helps students in Iowa's Cedar Valley develop leadership skills, provides resources for 6,554 students and 842 educators. Within 17 schools in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly, Leader Valley has implemented "Leader in Me," a talent-development initiative that enables students to build the skills necessary for personal and professional success.

About Spahn & Rose Lumber Co.

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., which has been serving the professional contractor since it opened in 1904, is a leading lumber and building-materials distributor in the Midwest. Spahn & Rose currently operates 24 locations throughout Iowa, Illinois, Georgia and Wisconsin. In 2022, LBM Journal named Spahn & Rose its Dealer of the Year. Spahn & Rose provides high-quality building materials—windows, doors, cabinets, drywall, roofing, decking, lumber and more—enabling builders, contractors and homeowners to buy easier and build better.

