First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to report that we closed 2022 with a solid fourth quarter,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “We saw continued earnings growth, driven by strong loan growth and excellent credit quality.”

On January 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023.

Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program for up to $40 million of its outstanding common stock during 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $79.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $391.6 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $402.7 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 3.15%
  • Recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $24.9 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Gross loans and leases were $14.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $391.6 million, or 2.9%, from $13.7 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $21.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $402.7 million, or 1.8%, from $22.1 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $171.8 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 5.6%, compared to $162.7 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 22 basis points compared to 2.93% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $3.0 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a $3.2 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.3 million compared to noninterest income of $45.9 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $113.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $113.3 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 51.5% and 54.0% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.8% and 25.0% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $143.9 million, or 1.02% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $148.2 million, or 1.08% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2022. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.8 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $30.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $3.5 million, or 0.10% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.08% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Total non-performing assets were $12.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2022, compared to total non-performing assets of $8.4 million, or 0.06% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on September 30, 2022.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.3 billion on December 31, 2022 compared to $2.2 billion on September 30, 2022.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.11%, 11.82%, and 12.92%, respectively, on December 31, 2022, compared with 7.78%, 11.79%, and 12.92%, respectively, on September 30, 2022.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter.

As to the stock repurchase program approved for 2023, repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock may be conducted through open-market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of share repurchases, if any, will be subject to management’s discretion and various factors, including the Company’s capital position and financial performance, as well as market conditions. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the registration link provided below, register for the conference call, and then you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI73d7abf351534972a54610116ab71617, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

 Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com


                                 
Financial Highlights   Table 1
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022      2022      2021   2022      2021    
Operating Results:                                
Net interest income   $ 171,794   $ 162,736   $ 137,327   $ 613,549   $ 530,559    
Provision for credit losses     2,956     3,183         1,392     (39,000 )  
Noninterest income     48,151     45,857     41,573     179,525     184,916    
Noninterest expense     113,922     113,332     108,749     440,471     405,479    
Net income     79,588     69,018     57,022     265,685     265,735    
Basic earnings per share     0.62     0.54     0.45     2.08     2.06    
Diluted earnings per share     0.62     0.54     0.44     2.08     2.05    
Dividends declared per share     0.26     0.26     0.26     1.04     1.04    
Dividend payout ratio     41.94  %   48.15  %   59.09  %   50.00  %   50.73   %
Performance Ratios(1):                                
Net interest margin     3.15  %   2.93  %   2.38  %   2.78  %   2.43   %
Efficiency ratio     51.47  %   53.98  %   60.50  %   55.20  %   56.45   %
Return on average total assets     1.28  %   1.10  %   0.88  %   1.06  %   1.09   %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     1.34  %   1.14  %   0.92  %   1.11  %   1.13   %
Return on average total stockholders' equity     14.27  %   12.08  %   8.46  %   11.44  %   9.81   %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)     25.93  %   21.53  %   13.47  %   20.03  %   15.51   %
Average Balances:                                
Average loans and leases   $ 13,876,136   $ 13,491,428   $ 12,814,316   $ 13,314,821   $ 13,034,295    
Average earning assets     21,856,135     22,258,066     23,100,445     22,272,795     21,921,149    
Average assets     24,575,648     24,957,042     25,650,505     24,964,422     24,426,258    
Average deposits     21,725,177     22,148,039     22,246,577     22,058,497     21,011,587    
Average stockholders' equity     2,213,030     2,267,152     2,675,513     2,321,606     2,708,370    
Market Value Per Share:                                
Closing     26.04     24.63     27.33     26.04     27.33    
High     27.16     28.14     30.14     31.16     30.80    
Low     24.06     21.21     25.17     21.21     23.14    


                     
    As of   As of   As of  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2021  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Loans and leases   $ 14,092,012   $ 13,700,374   $ 12,961,999  
Total assets     24,577,223     24,870,272     24,992,410  
Total deposits     21,689,029     22,091,738     21,816,146  
Short-term borrowings     75,000          
Total stockholders' equity     2,269,005     2,200,651     2,656,912  
                     
Per Share of Common Stock:                    
Book value   $ 17.82   $ 17.28   $ 20.84  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)     10.00     9.46     13.03  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios:                    
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases     0.08 %   0.06 %   0.05 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases     1.02 %   1.08 %   1.21 %
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio      11.82 %   11.79 %   12.24 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio     11.82 %   11.79 %   12.24 %
Total Capital Ratio     12.92 %   12.92 %   13.49 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     8.11 %   7.78 %   7.24 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.23 %   8.85 %   10.63 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)     5.40 %   5.05 %   6.92 %
                     
Non-Financial Data:                    
Number of branches     51     51     54  
Number of ATMs     294     303     299  
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees     2,063     2,042     2,036  

(1)   Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

(2)   Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

                               
Consolidated Statements of Income   Table 2
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022   2022
 		  2021
 		  2022   2021
Interest income                              
Loans and lease financing   $ 159,526   $ 134,646     $ 111,865     $ 509,820   $ 444,488  
Available-for-sale investment securities     18,714     19,644       28,393       87,108     101,410  
Held-to-maturity investment securities     19,137     17,950             55,376      
Other     3,088     4,150       1,051       10,916     3,413  
Total interest income     200,465     176,390       141,309       663,220     549,311  
Interest expense                              
Deposits     28,202     13,653       3,216       49,201     13,853  
Short-term and long-term borrowings     469     1       766       470     4,899  
Total interest expense     28,671     13,654       3,982       49,671     18,752  
Net interest income     171,794     162,736       137,327       613,549     530,559  
Provision for credit losses     2,956     3,183             1,392     (39,000 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     168,838     159,553       137,327       612,157     569,559  
Noninterest income                              
Service charges on deposit accounts     7,376     7,089       7,171       28,809     27,510  
Credit and debit card fees     16,376     17,746       16,266       66,028     63,580  
Other service charges and fees     9,185     9,179       9,196       37,036     38,578  
Trust and investment services income     9,023     9,800       8,895       36,465     34,719  
Bank-owned life insurance     2,865     (341 )     2,851       1,248     13,185  
Investment securities gains, net                         102  
Other     3,326     2,384       (2,806 )     9,939     7,242  
Total noninterest income     48,151     45,857       41,573       179,525     184,916  
Noninterest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     49,629     51,372       45,982       199,129     182,384  
Contracted services and professional fees     17,638     16,625       14,603       70,027     63,349  
Occupancy     8,175     8,115       8,074       31,034     29,348  
Equipment     9,984     10,791       6,317       34,506     24,719  
Regulatory assessment and fees     2,591     2,487       2,557       9,603     8,245  
Advertising and marketing     2,072     1,902       1,579       7,996     6,108  
Card rewards program     8,681     8,141       7,471       30,990     25,244  
Other     15,152     13,899       22,166       57,186     66,082  
Total noninterest expense     113,922     113,332       108,749       440,471     405,479  
Income before provision for income taxes     103,067     92,078       70,151       351,211     348,996  
Provision for income taxes     23,479     23,060       13,129       85,526     83,261  
Net income   $ 79,588   $ 69,018     $ 57,022     $ 265,685   $ 265,735  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.62   $ 0.54     $ 0.45     $ 2.08   $ 2.06  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.62   $ 0.54     $ 0.44     $ 2.08   $ 2.05  
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares     127,356,795     127,377,713       127,893,011       127,489,889     128,963,131  
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares     127,894,773     127,796,617       128,512,257       127,981,699     129,537,922  


                   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   Table 3
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 297,502     $ 291,360     $ 246,716  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     229,122       657,574       1,011,753  
Investment securities:                  
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,549,599 as of December 31, 2022, $3,673,396 as of September 30, 2022 and $8,560,733 as of December 31, 2021)     3,151,133       3,289,160       8,428,032  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,814,822 as of December 31, 2022, $3,960,713 as of September 30, 2022 and nil as of December 31, 2021)     4,320,639       4,406,143        
Loans held for sale           361       538  
Loans and leases     14,092,012       13,700,374       12,961,999  
Less: allowance for credit losses     143,900       148,163       157,262  
Net loans and leases     13,948,112       13,552,211       12,804,737  
                   
Premises and equipment, net     280,355       299,179       318,448  
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property     91       139       175  
Accrued interest receivable     78,194       68,545       63,158  
Bank-owned life insurance     473,067       470,202       471,819  
Goodwill     995,492       995,492       995,492  
Mortgage servicing rights     6,562       6,866       8,302  
Other assets     796,954       833,040       643,240  
Total assets   $ 24,577,223     $ 24,870,272     $ 24,992,410  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing   $ 12,824,383     $ 12,774,645     $ 12,422,283  
Noninterest-bearing     8,864,646       9,317,093       9,393,863  
Total deposits     21,689,029       22,091,738       21,816,146  
Short-term borrowings     75,000              
Retirement benefits payable     102,577       133,981       134,491  
Other liabilities     441,612       443,902       384,861  
Total liabilities     22,308,218       22,669,621       22,335,498  
                   
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 140,963,918 / 127,363,327 shares as of December 31, 2022, issued/outstanding: 140,958,520 / 127,357,680 shares as of September 30, 2022 and issued/outstanding: 140,581,715 / 127,502,472 shares as of December 31, 2021)     1,410       1,410       1,406  
Additional paid-in capital     2,538,336       2,535,601       2,527,663  
Retained earnings     736,544       690,433       604,534  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (639,254 )     (658,756 )     (121,693 )
Treasury stock (13,600,591 shares as of December 31, 2022, 13,600,840 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 13,079,243 shares as of December 31, 2021)     (368,031 )     (368,037 )     (354,998 )
Total stockholders' equity     2,269,005       2,200,651       2,656,912  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 24,577,223     $ 24,870,272     $ 24,992,410  


                                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                                               Table 4
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 321.3   $ 2.9   3.64 %   $ 724.0   $ 4.0   2.20 % $ 2,074.5   $ 0.8   0.15 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,180.8     18.3   2.30     3,733.8     19.2   2.05     7,515.2     25.8   1.37  
Non-Taxable     37.9     0.5   5.42     45.1     0.6   5.16     615.3     3.3   2.14  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable     3,754.9     15.8   1.69     3,573.6     14.6   1.64            
Non-Taxable     613.4     4.2   2.69     613.6     4.2   2.72            
Total Investment Securities     7,587.0     38.8   2.04     7,966.1     38.6   1.93     8,130.5     29.1   1.43  
Loans Held for Sale     0.1       6.50     0.7       3.62     1.0       1.35  
Loans and Leases(1)                                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,126.3     28.1   5.24     2,025.5     20.7   4.05     2,084.0     21.1   4.01  
Commercial real estate     4,116.8     53.9   5.19     4,016.7     42.3   4.18     3,572.9     26.0   2.89  
Construction     804.4     11.8   5.83     737.4     8.6   4.63     806.6     6.3   3.09  
Residential:                                                  
Residential mortgage     4,280.6     38.1   3.56     4,224.0     36.4   3.45     4,014.9     34.9   3.48  
Home equity line     1,029.7     8.1   3.10     991.1     7.2   2.87     864.4     5.5   2.52  
Consumer     1,220.9     17.1   5.55     1,218.0     17.1   5.57     1,241.3     16.3   5.22  
Lease financing     297.4     2.9   3.92     278.7     2.7   3.81     230.2     1.9   3.27  
Total Loans and Leases     13,876.1     160.0   4.58     13,491.4     135.0   3.98     12,814.3     112.0   3.48  
Other Earning Assets     71.6     0.2   0.80     75.9     0.1   0.69     80.1     0.3   1.27  
Total Earning Assets(2)     21,856.1     201.9   3.67     22,258.1     177.7   3.18     23,100.4     142.2   2.45  
Cash and Due from Banks     286.4               277.0               282.2            
Other Assets     2,433.1               2,421.9               2,267.9            
Total Assets   $ 24,575.6             $ 24,957.0             $ 25,650.5            
                                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                                  
Savings   $ 6,455.5   $ 10.3   0.63 %   $ 6,871.5   $ 6.7   0.39 %   7,086.0   $ 0.8   0.04 %
Money Market     4,012.9     9.8   0.97     4,086.1     4.8   0.47     4,048.3     0.5   0.05  
Time     2,163.2     8.1   1.48     1,720.5     2.1   0.48     1,819.0     1.9   0.42  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     12,631.6     28.2   0.89     12,678.1     13.6   0.43     12,953.3     3.2   0.10  
Federal Funds Purchased     45.5     0.5   4.09     0.2       1.67            
Long-Term Borrowings                         110.9     0.8   2.74  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     12,677.1     28.7   0.90     12,678.3     13.6   0.43     13,064.2     4.0   0.12  
Net Interest Income         $ 173.2             $ 164.1             $ 138.2      
Interest Rate Spread               2.77 %             2.75 %             2.33 %
Net Interest Margin               3.15 %             2.93 %             2.38 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     9,093.6               9,469.9               9,293.3            
Other Liabilities     591.9               541.6               617.5            
Stockholders' Equity     2,213.0               2,267.2               2,675.5            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 24,575.6             $ 24,957.0             $ 25,650.5            

(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.4 million, $1.3 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

                                   
Average Balances and Interest Rates                               Table 5
    Year Ended   Year Ended  
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(dollars in millions)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Earning Assets                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ 867.6   $ 10.3   1.19 %   $ 1,723.0   $ 2.3   0.14 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                                  
Taxable     4,650.1     83.2   1.79     6,608.9     93.3   1.41  
Non-Taxable     180.0     4.9   2.74     481.9     10.2   2.12  
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                                  
Taxable     2,728.2     45.5   1.67            
Non-Taxable     460.6     12.5   2.71            
Total Investment Securities     8,018.9     146.1   1.82     7,090.8     103.5   1.46  
Loans Held for Sale     0.6       3.14     3.6     0.1   2.24  
Loans and Leases(1)                                  
Commercial and industrial     2,019.5     78.4   3.88     2,586.8     82.2   3.18  
Commercial real estate     3,895.3     153.2   3.93     3,456.7     101.6   2.94  
Construction     755.0     32.5   4.30     804.5     25.4   3.16  
Residential:                                  
Residential mortgage     4,200.2     145.5   3.46     3,836.6     138.3   3.60  
Home equity line     965.0     26.5   2.75     834.3     22.2   2.66  
Consumer     1,218.9     65.3   5.35     1,275.5     67.8   5.31  
Lease financing     260.9     9.7   3.69     239.9     7.6   3.14  
Total Loans and Leases     13,314.8     511.1   3.84     13,034.3     445.1   3.42  
Other Earning Assets     70.9     0.6   0.89     69.4     1.1   1.54  
Total Earning Assets(2)     22,272.8     668.1   3.00     21,921.1     552.1   2.52  
Cash and Due from Banks     289.0               289.3            
Other Assets     2,402.6               2,215.9            
Total Assets   $ 24,964.4             $ 24,426.3            
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                                  
Savings   $ 6,741.5   $ 19.2   0.29 %   $ 6,581.1   $ 2.5   0.04 %
Money Market     4,068.8     16.6   0.41     3,831.4     2.1   0.05  
Time     1,826.7     13.4   0.73     2,005.0     9.3   0.47  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     12,637.0     49.2   0.39     12,417.5     13.9   0.11  
Federal Funds Purchased     11.5     0.5   4.08            
Long-Term Borrowings               177.5     4.9   2.76  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     12,648.5     49.7   0.39     12,595.0     18.8   0.15  
Net Interest Income         $ 618.4             $ 533.3      
Interest Rate Spread               2.61 %               2.37 %
Net Interest Margin               2.78 %               2.43 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits     9,421.5               8,594.1            
Other Liabilities     572.8               528.8            
Stockholders' Equity     2,321.6               2,708.4            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 24,964.4             $ 24,426.3            

(1)   Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)   Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $4.9 million and $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 6
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
    Compared to September 30, 2022
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (2.9 )   $ 1.8   $ (1.1 )
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (3.0 )     2.1     (0.9 )
Non-Taxable     (0.1 )         (0.1 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     0.8       0.4     1.2  
Total Investment Securities     (2.3 )     2.5     0.2  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     1.1       6.3     7.4  
Commercial real estate     1.1       10.5     11.6  
Construction     0.8       2.4     3.2  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     0.5       1.2     1.7  
Home equity line     0.3       0.6     0.9  
Lease financing     0.2           0.2  
Total Loans and Leases     4.0       21.0     25.0  
Other Earning Assets           0.1     0.1  
Total Change in Interest Income     (1.2 )     25.4     24.2  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.4 )     4.0     3.6  
Money Market     (0.1 )     5.1     5.0  
Time     0.7       5.3     6.0  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     0.2       14.4     14.6  
Federal Funds Purchased     0.5           0.5  
Total Change in Interest Expense     0.7       14.4     15.1  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ (1.9 )   $ 11.0   $ 9.1  


                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 7
    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
    Compared to December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (1.2 )   $ 3.3     $ 2.1  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (19.5 )     12.0       (7.5 )
Non-Taxable     (4.9 )     2.1       (2.8 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     15.8             15.8  
Non-Taxable     4.2             4.2  
Total Investment Securities     (4.4 )     14.1       9.7  
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     0.4       6.6       7.0  
Commercial real estate     4.5       23.4       27.9  
Construction           5.5       5.5  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     2.3       0.9       3.2  
Home equity line     1.2       1.4       2.6  
Consumer     (0.2 )     1.0       0.8  
Lease financing     0.6       0.4       1.0  
Total Loans and Leases     8.8       39.2       48.0  
Other Earning Assets           (0.1 )     (0.1 )
Total Change in Interest Income     3.2       56.5       59.7  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings     (0.1 )     9.6       9.5  
Money Market           9.3       9.3  
Time     0.5       5.7       6.2  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     0.4       24.6       25.0  
Federal Funds Purchased     0.5             0.5  
Long-Term Borrowings     (0.4 )     (0.4 )     (0.8 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     0.5       24.2       24.7  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 2.7     $ 32.3     $ 35.0  


                   
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income                 Table 8
    Year Ended December 31, 2022
    Compared to December 31, 2021
(dollars in millions)   Volume   Rate   Total
Change in Interest Income:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks   $ (1.7 )   $ 9.7     $ 8.0  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                  
Taxable     (31.6 )     21.5       (10.1 )
Non-Taxable     (7.7 )     2.4       (5.3 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                  
Taxable     45.5             45.5  
Non-Taxable     12.5             12.5  
Total Investment Securities     18.7       23.9       42.6  
Loans Held for Sale     (0.1 )           (0.1 )
Loans and Leases                  
Commercial and industrial     (20.0 )     16.2       (3.8 )
Commercial real estate     14.1       37.5       51.6  
Construction     (1.6 )     8.7       7.1  
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     12.7       (5.5 )     7.2  
Home equity line     3.5       0.8       4.3  
Consumer     (3.0 )     0.5       (2.5 )
Lease financing     0.7       1.4       2.1  
Total Loans and Leases     6.4       59.6       66.0  
Other Earning Assets           (0.5 )     (0.5 )
Total Change in Interest Income     23.3       92.7       116.0  
                   
Change in Interest Expense:                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits                  
Savings           16.7       16.7  
Money Market     0.1       14.4       14.5  
Time     (0.8 )     4.9       4.1  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     (0.7 )     36.0       35.3  
Federal Funds Purchased     0.5             0.5  
Long-Term Borrowings     (2.5 )     (2.4 )     (4.9 )
Total Change in Interest Expense     (2.7 )     33.6       30.9  
Change in Net Interest Income   $ 26.0     $ 59.1     $ 85.1  


                   
Loans and Leases                 Table 9
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2022      2022      2021
Commercial and industrial:                  
Commercial and industrial excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans   $ 2,217,604   $ 2,017,095   $ 1,870,657
Paycheck Protection Program loans     18,293     26,712     216,442
Total commercial and industrial     2,235,897     2,043,807     2,087,099
Commercial real estate     4,132,309     4,103,310     3,639,623
Construction     844,643     765,862     813,969
Residential:                  
Residential mortgage     4,302,788     4,252,041     4,083,367
Home equity line     1,055,351     1,010,631     876,608
Total residential     5,358,139     5,262,672     4,959,975
Consumer     1,222,934     1,218,885     1,229,939
Lease financing     298,090     305,838     231,394
Total loans and leases   $ 14,092,012   $ 13,700,374   $ 12,961,999


                   
Deposits                 Table 10
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2022      2022      2021
Demand   $ 8,864,646   $ 9,317,093   $ 9,393,863
Savings     6,382,910     6,724,783     6,612,775
Money Market     3,965,423     4,150,940     4,033,070
Time     2,476,050     1,898,922     1,776,438
Total Deposits   $ 21,689,029   $ 22,091,738   $ 21,816,146


                   
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                 Table 11
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(dollars in thousands)   2022      2022      2021
Non-Performing Assets                  
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,215   $ 1,528   $ 718
Commercial real estate     727     727     727
Total Commercial Loans     1,942     2,255     1,445
Residential Loans:                  
Residential mortgage     6,166     6,028     5,637
Home equity line     3,797        
Total Residential Loans     9,963     6,028     5,637
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases     11,905     8,283     7,082
Other Real Estate Owned     91     139     175
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 11,996   $ 8,422   $ 7,257
                   
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More                  
Commercial Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial   $ 291   $ 1,445   $ 740
Construction         390    
Total Commercial Loans     291     1,835     740
Residential Loans:                  
Residential mortgage     58         987
Home equity line         1,832     3,681
Total Residential Loans     58     1,832     4,668
Consumer     2,885     1,976     1,800
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 3,234   $ 5,643   $ 7,208
                   
Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More   $ 25,399   $ 27,342   $ 34,893
Total Loans and Leases   $ 14,092,012   $ 13,700,374   $ 12,961,999


                                 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   Table 12
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		 
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 178,304     $ 177,900     $ 193,768       187,584       239,057    
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                                
Commercial Loans:                                
Commercial and industrial     (735 )     (328 )     (4,432 )     (2,012 )     (5,949 )  
Commercial real estate           (750 )           (750 )     (66 )  
Total Commercial Loans     (735 )     (1,078 )     (4,432 )     (2,762 )     (6,015 )  
Residential Loans:                                
Residential mortgage     (102 )     (1 )     (534 )     (103 )     (632 )  
Home equity line     (12 )           (107 )     (1,175 )     (342 )  
Total Residential Loans     (114 )     (1 )     (641 )     (1,278 )     (974 )  
Consumer     (5,094 )     (3,986 )     (3,250 )     (16,848 )     (16,634 )  
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (5,943 )     (5,065 )     (8,323 )     (20,888 )     (23,623 )  
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                                
Commercial Loans:                                
Commercial and industrial     303       240       244       897       867    
Commercial real estate                 9       14       39    
Construction                 100             266    
Lease financing                       60          
Total Commercial Loans     303       240       353       971       1,172    
Residential Loans:                                
Residential mortgage     173       37       15       418       261    
Home equity line     138       356       28       713       117    
Total Residential Loans     311       393       43       1,131       378    
Consumer     1,804       1,653       1,743       7,545       9,600    
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off     2,418       2,286       2,139       9,647       11,150    
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off     (3,525 )     (2,779 )     (6,184 )     (11,241 )     (12,473 )  
Provision for Credit Losses     2,956       3,183             1,392       (39,000 )  
Balance at End of Period   $ 177,735     $ 178,304     $ 187,584     $ 177,735     $ 187,584    
Components:                                
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 143,900     $ 148,163     $ 157,262     $ 143,900     $ 157,262    
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments     33,835       30,141       30,322       33,835       30,322    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments   $ 177,735     $ 178,304     $ 187,584     $ 177,735     $ 187,584    
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding   $ 13,876,136     $ 13,491,428     $ 12,814,316     $ 13,314,821     $ 13,034,295    
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)     0.10   %   0.08   %   0.19   %   0.08   %   0.10   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding     1.02   %   1.08   %   1.21   %   1.02   %   1.21   %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases     12.09x     17.89x     22.21x     12.09x     22.21x  

(1)   Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.


                                                       
Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator     Table 13
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
                                        Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2020   2019   2018   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Commercial Lending                                                      
Commercial and Industrial                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass   $ 359,881   $ 422,567   $ 54,656   $ 170,222   $ 51,476   $ 137,257   $ 894,384   $ 15,715   $ 2,106,158
Special Mention     2,059     240     1,371     2,643     184     1,431     22,897     378     31,203
Substandard     625     289     1,117     1,092     668     885     14,733     65     19,474
Other (1)     17,679     7,721     4,329     3,965     1,881     1,167     42,320         79,062
Total Commercial and Industrial     380,244     430,817     61,473     177,922     54,209     140,740     974,334     16,158     2,235,897
                                                       
Commercial Real Estate                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     889,583     695,882     319,838     565,587     395,474     1,173,163     48,081         4,087,608
Special Mention     170         555     14,878     512     11,398     675         28,188
Substandard             173         1,704     14,485             16,362
Other (1)                         151             151
Total Commercial Real Estate     889,753     695,882     320,566     580,465     397,690     1,199,197     48,756         4,132,309
                                                       
Construction                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     124,464     261,536     96,423     97,000     88,973     84,704     25,957         779,057
Special Mention                 221                     221
Substandard                     21     490             511
Other (1)     29,694     21,339     4,686     2,201     3,784     2,196     954         64,854
Total Construction     154,158     282,875     101,109     99,422     92,778     87,390     26,911         844,643
                                                       
Lease Financing                                                      
Risk rating:                                                      
Pass     113,563     24,052     43,497     37,502     6,004     67,687             292,305
Special Mention         411     2,498     1,299                     4,208
Substandard             197     12     11     1,357             1,577
Total Lease Financing     113,563     24,463     46,192     38,813     6,015     69,044             298,090
                                                       
Total Commercial Lending   $ 1,537,718   $ 1,434,037   $ 529,340   $ 896,622   $ 550,692   $ 1,496,371   $ 1,050,001   $ 16,158   $ 7,510,939


                                                       
                                              Revolving      
                                              Loans      
                                              Converted      
    Term Loans   Revolving   to Term      
    Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year   Loans   Loans      
(continued)                                       Amortized   Amortized      
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2021   2020   2019   2018   Prior   Cost Basis   Cost Basis   Total
Residential Lending                                                      
Residential Mortgage                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater   $ 557,636   $ 1,064,444   $ 560,463   $ 245,241   $ 165,258   $ 920,100   $   $   $ 3,513,142
680 - 739     73,929     112,672     82,416     40,355     22,126     130,508             462,006
620 - 679     12,320     13,804     9,881     3,649     3,054     35,441             78,149
550 - 619     2,455     2,246     1,791     263     601     6,955             14,311
Less than 550         1,321     367         966     5,304             7,958
No Score (3)     22,289     14,671     6,820     10,599     15,921     47,245             117,545
Other (2)     18,970     18,211     15,287     9,201     9,124     29,128     9,202     554     109,677
Total Residential Mortgage     687,599     1,227,369     677,025     309,308     217,050     1,174,681     9,202     554     4,302,788
                                                       
Home Equity Line                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater                             817,123     2,059     819,182
680 - 739                             171,117     2,714     173,831
620 - 679                             45,368     2,100     47,468
550 - 619                             7,485     1,029     8,514
Less than 550                             1,151     481     1,632
No Score (3)                             4,724         4,724
Total Home Equity Line                             1,046,968     8,383     1,055,351
Total Residential Lending     687,599     1,227,369     677,025     309,308     217,050     1,174,681     1,056,170     8,937     5,358,139
                                                       
Consumer Lending                                                      
FICO:                                                      
740 and greater     200,887     111,047     53,534     43,912     24,951     8,432     125,126     185     568,074
680 - 739     99,787     67,140     37,260     31,751     15,874     7,665     72,101     514     332,092
620 - 679     25,949     29,587     14,226     16,872     9,672     6,488     31,854     937     135,585
550 - 619     3,017     5,475     5,226     8,056     5,396     3,924     11,269     854     43,217
Less than 550     656     1,351     2,286     3,779     1,869     1,593     3,541     443     15,518
No Score (3)     3,205     258         51     24     29     38,805     227     42,599
Other (2)     1,615     4,082     353     1,368             78,430     1     85,849
Total Consumer Lending     335,116     218,940     112,885     105,789     57,786     28,131     361,126     3,161     1,222,934
                                                       
Total Loans and Leases   $ 2,560,433   $ 2,880,346   $ 1,319,250   $ 1,311,719   $ 825,528   $ 2,699,183   $ 2,467,297   $ 28,256   $ 14,092,012

(1)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.

(3)   No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

                                 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation   Table 14
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021  
Income Statement Data:                                
Net income   $ 79,588   $ 69,018   $ 57,022   $ 265,685   $ 265,735  
                                 
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 2,213,030   $ 2,267,152   $ 2,675,513   $ 2,321,606   $ 2,708,370  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,217,538   $ 1,271,660   $ 1,680,021   $ 1,326,114   $ 1,712,878  
                                 
Average total assets   $ 24,575,648   $ 24,957,042   $ 25,650,505   $ 24,964,422   $ 24,426,258  
Less: average goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Average tangible assets   $ 23,580,156   $ 23,961,550   $ 24,655,013   $ 23,968,930   $ 23,430,766  
                                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)     14.27 %   12.08 %   8.46 %   11.44 %   9.81 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)     25.93 %   21.53 %   13.47 %   20.03 %   15.51 %
                                 
Return on average total assets(1)     1.28 %   1.10 %   0.88 %   1.06 %   1.09 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     1.34 %   1.14 %   0.92 %   1.11 %   1.13 %


                     
                 
    As of   As of   As of  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022   2022   2021  
Balance Sheet Data:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 2,269,005   $ 2,200,651   $ 2,656,912  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,273,513   $ 1,205,159   $ 1,661,420  
                     
Total assets   $ 24,577,223   $ 24,870,272   $ 24,992,410  
Less: goodwill     995,492     995,492     995,492  
Tangible assets   $ 23,581,731   $ 23,874,780   $ 23,996,918  
                     
Shares outstanding     127,363,327     127,357,680     127,502,472  
                     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.23 %   8.85 %   10.63 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     5.40 %   5.05 %   6.92 %
                     
Book value per share   $ 17.82   $ 17.28   $ 20.84  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 10.00   $ 9.46   $ 13.03  

(1)   Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.


