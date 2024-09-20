Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey (JFS) Chooses Qualifacts as its Premier EHR & Data Solutions Partner

After more than 160 years providing mental health and social services, JFS selects Qualifacts’ InSync as its comprehensive EHR solution.

Nashville, Tenn. and Florham Park, New Jersey, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced a partnership with Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey (JFS). This prominent provider, with over 160 years of experience, chose Qualifacts and its InSync EHR platform to simplify operations, enhance data-driven decision-making, and ultimately deliver exceptional client care.

JFS Prioritizes Efficiency and Client Experience

Following a thorough evaluation, JFS identified the need for a more intuitive and flexible EHR to support its diverse services. "We were impressed by InSync's user-friendly interface and comprehensive functionality," said Sara Mendez Emma, LCSW, Director of Clinical Services at JFS. "This allows us to optimize program management and reporting, while Qualifacts' commitment to ongoing support provides peace of mind."

The InSync behavioral healthcare EHR supports JFS’s focus on continuous improvement with:

Optimized workflows and customizable forms for efficient data collection and adaptation to best practices.

for efficient data collection and adaptation to best practices. Integrated intake process for faster client onboarding.

for faster client onboarding. Robust reporting with outcomes tracking for data-driven decision-making.

for data-driven decision-making. Improved accessibility for all staff that enhances collaboration and transparency across the organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with JFS," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "Their dedication to client care aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident InSync will empower their team to work more efficiently and deliver high-quality services."

Amy Savin, Director of Business Operations at JFS, commented on the partnership with Qualifacts stating, “InSync will be valuable in helping us achieve our mission. Its user-friendly interface allows us to focus on what matters most—providing critical support to our community."

ABOUT JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE OF METROWEST NEW JERSEY

Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey (JFS) has been serving the community for over 160 years. They offer a wide range of mental health and social services to individuals and families of all backgrounds, faiths, and ages. JFS is committed to helping people overcome life’s challenges and achieve greater well-being.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

