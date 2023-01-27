Refrigeration Manufacturer M&M Carnot Renews Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
When customers see the ATMO Approved label they have an added level of assurance they are working with a company that delivers high quality products with a commitment to sustainability.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M Carnot, a U.S.-Canadian refrigeration manufacturer, has renewed the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com.
— Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot
M&M Carnot was initially granted the label last September.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Zudek, Güntner and Temprite. Güntner and Secon have also recently renewed their labels.
In re-approving the label, ATMOsphere has determined that the climate mitigation impact of M&M Carnot’s natural refrigerant products, in terms of the metric-ton reduction of CO2e emissions, increased by 41% in 2022 over 2021. M&M Carnot produces both CO2 (R744)- and ammonia/NH3 (R717)-based systems.
“We are pleased and excited to be recognized by ATMOsphere for the second year running as a Best-in-Class natural refrigerant company,” said Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot. “In making the decision to re-certify we took into account the importance to new and existing customers to have an unbiased, independent third party certify our continuing work and commitment to innovate using natural refrigerants leading to a better world along our journey to climate neutrality.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 and ammonia. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
“We are excited to be recognized as a leader in promoting the use of natural refrigerants to cool our world by the very prestigious ATMOsphere organization, said Sholtis.
Added John Miranda, Chief Sales Officer for M&M Carnot, “The ATMO label approval was an important step in our company’s mission to cool the world by focusing on our customers’ needs with natural refrigeration solutions enabling them to achieve their goals.”
M&M Carnot was formed in July 2019, when M&M Refrigeration, a major U.S. supplier of industrial ammonia/CO2 cascade systems, acquired Carnot Refrigeration, a leading Canadian supplier of transcritical CO2 systems to multiple business sectors.
M&M Carnot manufacture the Aquilon range of transcritical CO2 packaged systems, including a data center cooling system, the transcritical Aquilon Industrial refrigeration rack, the Aquilon Chill and the Aquilon DS, a transcritical CO2 condensing unit. Last year, M&M Carnot announced the release of Aquilon DS for industrial applications.
In May, M&M Carnot published a white paper to help owners of data centers replace high-GWP refrigerants with CO2 (R744) solutions. The “Refrigerant Restrictions: Is Your Data Center Ready for the Transition?” report aims to help data centers “prepare for the phase out of HFCs in data center CRAC [computer room air-conditioning] systems and to improve the impact of data centers on the environment, while also improving processes and reducing cooling costs,” the company said.
M&M Carnot has been installing its Aquilon CO2 cooling systems in “dozens” of data centers in Canada since 2012.
Last year, M&M Carnot launched a low-charge packaged ammonia/NH3 (R717) chiller series for industrial refrigeration applications. The PureChill line offers capacities from 30 to 400TR (106 to 1,407kW), meeting the needs of a wide variety of applications, like food processing, food storage and beverage production.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to its M&M Carnot transcritical CO2 system, one customer representative, Luc Decubber, Site Operations Manager for Canneberges Becancour, a Quebec, Canada, producer of cranberries, said, “The system is efficient and well adapted to different situations, from 10 to -30°C [50 to -22°F]. It is easy to manage and safe; no breakdown in five years. The company is always available and proactive.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About M&M Carnot
M&M Carnot was formed in July 2019, when M&M Refrigeration, a major U.S. supplier of industrial ammonia/CO2 cascade systems, acquired Carnot Refrigeration, a leading Canadian supplier of transcritical CO2 systems to multiple business sectors.
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
marc.chasserot@shecco.com
