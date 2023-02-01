Memphis Black Film by Amp Elmore notes: Tyre Nichols death is result of the culture of Memphis White Supremacy & Racism

Same area where Dr. King was killed in Memphis 100 years earlier, White mobs lead by law enforcement went on a 3 day spree of robbing, raping,burning down Churches, schools & Killing. This was called the Memphis Massacre of 1866 that lead to passing the 14th Amendment White Supremacist Memphis Mayor Crump created the Crump rule in Memphis. This rule was; no Black could use their wealth or position to encourage Black power or Black economics. The Crump rule is for Black leaders to remain silent and never advocate for equality. The fact is; based on the Griffin/Strong disparity study Black elected Memphis Mayor W. W. Herenton practiced Black on Black Racism whereas his record of discrimination against doing business with Black businesses was outright racist and Black on Black discrimination

Historical film 200 Years of Black Memphis History point the death of Tyre Nichols is the result of Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism

Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history” — Dr. Carter G. Woodson Father of Black History Month

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eyes of the world are again on Memphis, Tennessee where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Twentynine year old Tyre Nichols was brutally police assassinated and 7 officers and 3 emergency medical Fire Service personnel were fired over the issue.Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Memphis born five time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion, Memphis 1st Independent Feature filmmaker and the 1st in Memphis history to document Black Memphis history via film, explains that the death of Tyre Nichols stems from Memphis planned history and practice of "White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism." The answer is more than police reform.Elmore listened to the pundits on national television, CNN News and MSNBC explain the horrific death and circumstances regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and noted that the pudits cannot possibly evaluate the root cause of the Memphis police brutality without understanding and getting a clear view of Memphis political history, racist culture and practices of Black on Black Racism.Elmore is the 1st and only person to document Black Memphis History via film. Elmore created the film "200 Years of Black Memphis History" in 2019. Elmore explains that the City of Memphis has a planned culture and practice that suppress and extricate Black Memphis history. Elmore explains via the movie that there is also a planned culture in Memphis whose express purpose is to attenuate positive Black Memphis history.Inequality is a hallmark in Memphis. There exist a "Cotton Museum" however in a City that has a 70% Black population, there does not exist a museum of African/American history and culture. Elmore sites the example that in his community of Orange Mound "The 1st Community in America built for Blacks by Blacks," while "Orange Mound" is the only community in America that has 3 Gold medal winners there is not a simple "Historic Marker" or a Jr. High school.Elmore explains that the death of Tyre is not an isolated incident. but Nichols death is part of a pattern, history. culture and practice of Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism. ELmore explains via his movie "200 years of Black Memphis History" that the 1st case of police brutality in American history happen in Memphis in 1866 when law enforcement lead a mob of whites to rob, rape, Kill, burn down Black Churches and schools. This event happen in the same area where Dr. Martin Luther King was killed 100 years later. The event was called "The Memphis Massacre of 1866." Although the Memphis Massacre of 1866 that lead to the 14th amendment this history is unknown and untold in Memphis. Click here see our Video. Unknown and Untold Elmore notes in the movie the story of the "Memphis Exodus of 1892." Iris Policemen arrested Black Men who were protecting their store at the corner of Mississippi and Walker from arsonist who tried to burn their store down. The Black community came to the side of the Black men with guns. They were told go home and things would be sorted out the next day. The White policemen hung the Black men later that night. Anti-Lynching advocate Ida B. Wells wrote about the Lynching and she was told that if she came back to Memphis they would hang her also.Black Memphians were so upset about the lynching regarding Black men protecting their store that 8000 Blacks departed Memphis to move to Oklahoma where they would set up "Black Wall Street" and later be Killed via Tulsa race Massacre of 1921. The 1900's ushered in Memphis a planned practice of erasing all positive stories of Black Memphis history. White Supremacy replaced Black history with "Confederate History." During the 1905 unveiling of the Nathan Bedford Forrest founder of the Klu Klux Klan Statue in Memphis , the Memphis Newspaper states regarding the statue: "Coloreds had been “suddenly emancipated . . . and even invested with a certain authority.” Colored people needed to be “frightened into docility and good behavior.”Elmore's explains via his movie "200 Years of Black Memphis History" that while the Tyre Nichols Killing in 2023 may seem unrelated, White Supremacist former Memphis Mayor E.H. Crump left a legacy and practice whereas Mayor Crump created in Memphis a culture of "Forced Inequity" and "Black on Black racism." From 1925 to 1940 "Boss Crump" appointed a Klu Klux Klan leader by the name of Clifford Davis to run the Memphis police department. It was only in July of 2022 that the name of Klan leader Clifford Davis was removed from the Federal building in Memphis. It was not until December 20, 2017 that the Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest statue was removed from a Memphis park.One has to look no further than the 2010 "Griffin/Strong" Memphis disparity study to see irrefutable evidence of Memphis practice of "Black on Black Racism." The movie explains that Memphis has a history and a structural practice of "Social Inequality." While Memphis elected its first African/American Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton in 1992, the 2010 "Griffin/Strong" disparity study notes that the Black Memphis Mayor Herenton administration had the worst record of "minority business hiring" than any big city in America. Black Memphis Mayor Herenton practiced Black on Black Racism . Click here to see Video. Elmore's movie explains that the actions of the Black Memphis police officers is what the father of Black History Dr. Carter G. Woodson wrote in his 1933 book "The Mis-education of the Negro" whereas Blacks were not taught, but "Culturally Indoctrinated." There is a history, culture and practice in Memphis whereas any Black person who has wealth, power and advocates for Black empowerment is run out of Memphis. Elmore's movie tells the story of Al Bell a Black man who owned Stax Records a company that would have become a multi-Billion dollar industry was run out of Memphis. Memphis police actions are no mystery. Click here to see Stax's Al Bell story. Elmore created a new 2023 Website; "www.200yearsof BlackMemphishistory.com". Visit the website below.

Black Memphis Scholars are Complicit in White Supremacy and Racism