M2Bio Sciences Signs MMA EFC Pro Fighter Luke “Young Gun” Michael

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health clinical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce a new Brand Ambassador has joined the Health and Fitness team. Luke "Young Gun" Michael is a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter with the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), Africa's largest MMA promotion company. He is the current middleweight title holder. His experience in MMA has led him to acquire unique knowledge in health and fitness, which will assist in driving the M2Bio Sport & Fitness division's culture of mental, nutritional, and physical well-being. The division is headed up by M2Bio Sciences Director of Sports and Fitness, EFC MMA athlete Robert "The Black Tiger” Simbowe.

Luke “Young Gun” Michael was born and raised in Goodwood, Cape Town. From a young age he’s been determined to be an MMA Fighter and now this promising athlete will be joining the M2Bio Fitness and Health Ambassador Team. His words before his winning match at EFC 92 against Pupanga Tresor in March 2022 were: “This fight is my life, it’s everything to me. It’s all I have and I have to win.”

"In addition to being the current belt holder, Luke is an individual of great character, always looking for ways to help others achieve their goals in life. Proud to have him in the M2Bio Sciences family" - said Jeff Robinson, CEO M2Bio Sciences.

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol “MRES”.

