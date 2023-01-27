Web3TV Announces Launch of Educational Blockchain Channel featuring Explainers and Interviews

Manly, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - The upcoming launch of the educational blockchain channel Web3TV has been announced, with their first release slated for Jan. 30th, 2023. The new Web3TV channel will provide educational Web3 content for businesses looking to make the switch from legacy Web2 tech to blockchain-based Web3 systems. The channel will host weekly video content on a wide variety of DeFi topics, presented in a beginner-friendly format in order to help those unfamiliar with the topic become acquainted with the core concepts at hand.

Educational Blockchain Channel With Explainers & Interviews Announced By Web3TV

This channel's launch is intended to support businesses who may not fully understand the potential value of Web3 technologies. They will accomplish this by sharing stories and information regarding successful and versatile implementation of blockchain systems from across many different industries and scenarios.

Specifically, Web3TV is intended to push against the inaccessible nature of blockchain technology, which the channel's proprietors say is the main barrier of entry for many who could otherwise benefit from Web3 implementations.

They have also stated that the content they will be producing is not only for business applications, but for aspiring developers, individuals, and students looking to bolster their Web3 knowledge.

The content they intend to produce in the near future will prominently feature AMAs and interviews with professionals around the globe. The individuals they intend to interview are those changemakers and early adopters who have seen massive successes with Web3 technology, or who have seen a significant shift in their personal or professional philosophy as a result of adopting these tools.

They will cover a wide range of concepts in their soon-to-be-released content, including the broad spectrum of Web3 tech that businesses are commonly adopting as part of their day-to-day operations. These include NFTs and DApps, DeFi gaming, Metaverse tech, DAOs, tokens, and any other commonly encountered buzzwords which might confuse the layman.

The company's values center heavily around improving accessibility and education in the world of blockchain tech.

"Web3TV is looking to simplify the complexity of web 3.0 so that anyone, in any country can understand how it can meaningfully improve their lives, business operations or community," says co-founder Andrew McCombe.

This new channel is supported by Utiliti, a global leader in blockchain consulting, infrastructure and tooling services who help businesses integrate Web3 tech into their operations.

The Web3TV YouTube channel is currently live, though the official launch of their content schedule will take place on Jan 30th. Interested parties can subscribe now to be notified of new video releases in the future.

