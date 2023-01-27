Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Proliferating health complications are anticipated to boost Dried Fruit Ingredients Market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dried Fruit Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dried fruits go through a dehydration process aimed at elongating their shelf-life and are extensively used as a prominent substitute for fresh fruits. The moisture of fruit is removed through a machine (dehydrator) or natural process. Berries, raisins, figs, prunes, and apricot are the most common example of fruit dried across the globe. They are categorized as organic and conventional based on their nature and come in a variety of forms which include powder, slices, granules, and whole dried. Dried fruit holds numerous applications in the food and beverage industry. For instance, Amchoor (mango powder) has been an inextricable part of Indian households for a very long as it is widely used as a citrusy seasoning. Dried fruit is home to potassium, malic acid, tartaric acid, fibers, and antioxidants like polyphenols which extends several health benefits like wrinkle-free skin, breast cancer prevention, strong memory and bones, and better blood flow, improved digestion, reduced risk of oxidative damage, and many others. Therefore, heavy usage in the confectionery and bakery industry, health benefits, and high health attentiveness among people are factors set to drive the growth of the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Dried-Fruit-Ingredients-Market-Research-511111

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Dried Fruit Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the presence of the largest producers, proliferating demand because of high health awareness owing to quality lifestyles and better disposable incomes to make such purchases.

2. POP marketing strategies, across the board availability, health benefits accompanied by them, rising disposable incomes, and bettering retail channels in the developing world are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market. Growing prices after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and spiraling inflation rates are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511111

Segmental Analysis:

1. The augmenting production of raisins in both high-income and low-income countries has aided the market. Nevertheless, the Apricot and berries along with the grapes segment are estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to proliferating demand for berries and apricot, especially in western nations.

2. Organic is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. With growing health problems people across the globe are making more demand for organic dried fruit ingredients. No one begrudges spending a little extra if it is ensuring their health and well-being. At least it's better to pay $5 to $10 extra on organics rather than paying thousands of dollars in a hospital.

3. The Dried Fruit Ingredients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The U.S., Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia collectively account for nearly 52 percent of global dry fruit production with Turkey and the U.S. being the dominant players

4. This growth is owing to the enormous size of the population. China and India alone are home to over 2.5 billion people. Additionally, owing to government spending and FDI flows, the infrastructure is ameliorating and paving the way to the smooth functioning of several industries such as retail. Moreover, the rising old-age population in China and growing health complications are some other factors propelling the market in a forward direction.

5. According to a WHO report, approximately 2.3 million women in 2020 had breast cancer and over 600 thousand lost their lives. Moreover, according to the American Cancer Society, the US is likely to witness nearly 287,850 invasive breast cancer in 2022. Owing to high old age, several western nations are reeling under the weight of osteoporosis. For instance, a report claimed that 10 million people in the US have osteoporosis joint disorder and approximately 44 million are suffering from low bone density.

6. For instance, India scripted history by exporting worth $400 billion (37 percent higher as compared to FY20-21) goods in FY21-22, the highest ever export in the country’s history. In addition to that, the country is home to over 435,000 modern retail outlets. Similarly, China's exports hit a new height and reached $3.3 trillion last year. Moreover, the country's GDP per capita crossed $12,000 in 2021 (source-Global Times).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dried Fruit Ingredients industry are -

1. Olam International

2. Sun-Maid Growers of California

3. Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

4. Naturex SA

5. California Dried Fruit Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511111

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15241/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market.html

B. Frozen Food Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7433/frozen-food-market-analysis.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062