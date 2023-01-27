ASM RECEIVES EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AWARD FROM TSMC

Almere, The Netherlands

January 27, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) has received a 2022 "Excellent Performance Award" from TSMC, recognizing global suppliers who showed outstanding performance.

The award was received by ASM in recognition of its excellent production support for TSMC, through timely delivery of high-quality products, as well as overall support for TSMC's production ramp.

"On behalf of ASM and all of our employees, I sincerely appreciate this honor and thank TSMC for their recognition through this esteemed award." said Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM. "Our partnership with TSMC is of strategic importance to ASM. In addition to our support for TSMC production ramps, we continuously focus on advancing our leading-edge technology, including ALD and Epitaxy products and processes in support of our technology collaborations with TSMC."



About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.



