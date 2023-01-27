Organic Soy Lecithin Market to Reach US$78.7 million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing usage of soy lecithin in the food industry is estimated to drive the market growth of the Organic Soy Lecithin Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organic Soy Lecithin Market Size is estimated to reach $78.7 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Organic Soy Lecithin is a naturally occurring yellowish-brown fatty compound found in plants. It has the capacity to boost emulsion stability and improve the creamy texture of food items. In addition, it delivers nutritional advantages to the human body by boosting protection against illnesses such as arthritis, asthma, and Alzheimer's disease. Many firms supply organic soy lecithin on the market to suit the rising demand for food additives among customers worldwide. Soy lecithin does not contain significant levels of isoflavones. Soy-derived lecithin has long been used as a food additive. Lecithin and phospholipids are used as an emulsifier, lubricant, stabilizer, wetting, and thickening agent in a broad range of culinary items, including sauces, chocolates, and dressings. Soy lecithin is also high in choline, a vitamin-like key component that lowers harmful cholesterol levels, making it a popular dietary supplement among heart-healthy people. Rising demand for lecithin owing to health benefits is driving the market. Also, side effects owing to genetically modified soybeans are poses a threat to the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Soy Lecithin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle change diseases and awareness about lecithin health benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing usage of soy lecithin in the food industry. Lecithin and phospholipids are food additives and thickening agents derived from a variety of sources, one of which is soy. When added to food, it functions as an emulsifier or lubricant, but it also functions as an antioxidant and flavor protector.

2. The growing usage of soy lecithin in the food industry is estimated to drive the market growth of the Organic Soy Lecithin Market. However, Genetically Modified Soybeans pose threat to market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Organic Soy Lecithin Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Organic Soy Lecithin Market based on the type can be further segmented into Natural lecithin, Refined Lecithin, Chemically Modified Lecithin Products, and Others. Natural lecithin held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Function : Organic Soy Lecithin Market based on function can be further segmented into Emulsifier, Stabilizer, Lubricant, Wetting agent, Nutritional supplement, and Others.

Organic Soy Lecithin Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Organic Soy Lecithin Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Soy Lecithin Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. American Lecithin Company

4. Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

5. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

