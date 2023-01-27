Attorney General Drummond orders independent counsel to review Glossip death penalty case

OKLAHOMA CITY (Jan. 26, 2023) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today that he has directed an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Glossip was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City.

Drummond said he has retained former prosecutor Rex Duncan to review all aspects of the investigation, trial, sentencing and appeals process.

“As my office will represent the State at the clemency hearing, it is my responsibility to ensure that we are appropriately responding to all evidence that has been presented through Mr. Glossip’s conviction and incarceration,” Drummond said. “Circumstances surrounding this case necessitate a thorough review. While I am confident in our judicial system, that does not allow me to ignore evidence. This review helps ensure that justice is served, both to the Van Treese family and the accused.”

Drummond spoke personally with various members of the Van Treese family prior to engaging the independent counsel.

“I always will remain focused on the families of victims, who have suffered unimaginable loss and await justice for their loved ones,” he said.

Independent Counsel Rex Duncan is a Colonel (retired) in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and served as District Attorney of Osage and Pawnee Counties from 2011 to 2019. Prior to that time, he represented House District 35 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.