At 5.5% CAGR, Flame Retardant ABS Market Size Worth US$1.1 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Increase in global aircraft production is expected to increase the demand for Flame Retardant ABS Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flame Retardant ABS Market size is forecast to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Flame retardant ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) is a type of thermoplastic that has flame-resistant properties. It is mainly composed of certain amounts of ABS resin, polyvinyl chloride resin and stearic acid in which the flame retardant property is obtained through the process of blending aluminum hypophosphite with certain ingredients. Flame retardant ABS is primarily used in a wide range of industries which include automotive, aerospace, marine, construction, electrical & electronics and other industries. In 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown had significantly reduced production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of manufacturing sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, affecting the market. However, a steady recovery in automobile production has been witnessed across the world since 2021. Flame retardant ABS is primarily used in interior parts and components of an automobile, owing to its excellent process stability, high impact resistance and heat distortion temperature. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flame Retardant ABS Market highlights the following areas -

1. Non-halogen product type in flame retardant ABS industry held a significant share in 2021. Its wide range of properties and benefits such as high strength, non-toxicity and more is expected to increase its demand over other product types in the market.



2. Transportation industry held the largest share in the Flame Retardant ABS Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for flame retardant ABS from the automotive, aerospace, marine and locomotive sectors across the world. For instance, in January 2021, FedEx Express invested around US$6.6 billion for the development of 24 medium and large Freighters from Boeing, which is expected to increase the demand for flame retardant ABS for use in interior applications of an aircraft.



3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Flame Retardant ABS Market size in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the transportation sector of the region. For instance, recent insights from OICA states that the total automobile production in 2021 in Asia-Pacific increased by 28% in comparison to 2020.



4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Flame Retardant ABS Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The non-halogen segment held a significant portion of the Flame Retardant ABS Market share in 2021, owing to the range of benefits it offers over other types of flame retardant ABS. For instance, non-halogenated flame retardant ABS are non-toxic in nature and do not release harmful gases upon combustion as opposed to halogenated flame retardant ABS.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest portion of the Flame Retardant ABS Market share in 2021 up to 31%. The consumption of flame retardant ABS is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the transportation sector. For instance, recent insights published by the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) during the fourth quarter of 2020 state that around 25 million, 3.5 million, 8 million and 3.4 million units of vehicles were produced in China, South Korea, Japan and India, respectively, which in turn, contributed to approx.

3. The transportation industry held the largest portion of around 30% of the Flame Retardant ABS Market share in 2021, owing to the increase in production from automotive, aerospace, marine and locomotive sectors across the globe.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flame Retardant ABS Industry are -

1. Techno-UMG

2. LyondellBasell

3. LG Chem

4. SABIC

5. Rochling Group

