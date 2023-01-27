P-Xylenol Blue Market Share Worth US$ 450 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in application of xylenol blue in the pharmaceutical sector is leading to major demand and growth in the global P-Xylenol Blue Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The P-Xylenol Blue Market size is estimated to reach US$ 450 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. The p-xylenol blue is a brown powder belonging to the class of sulfonephthalein dyes and belongs to isomer category of dimethylbenzen. It is a pH indicator dye with pH range of 1.2 (red), pH 2.8 (yellow), pH 8.0(yellow), pH 9.6 (blue), and others. The xylenes, naphthalene, and other derivatives are obtained from petrochemical sources. It has major applications in the drugs, lipase determination, food storage, titration of benzoic acid and other, microbial assays, and others. The growing demand of p-xylenol has a bioanalysis detector and pH indication is creating a drive in the market. Furthermore, the flourishing application of p-xylenol blue as a major stain dye, pH indicator, drugs, and others in pharmaceutical, chemical, and other end-use industries will offer major growth in the global p-xylenol blue industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-P-Xylenol-Blue-Industry-Market-Research-511456



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the P-Xylenol Blue Market highlights the following areas -

1. The p-xylenol blue market size will increase owing to its major application in pH indication for chemical as well as pharmaceutical substances, diagnostic manufacturing, and others during the forecast period.



2. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global p-xylenol blue industry due to flourishing chemical industry and pharmaceutical base in the APAC, along with major production and manufacturing technology development for various end-use sector in the APAC region



3. The pH indicator application accounts for the largest growth due to high demand in the chemical titration activities, drugs formulation, and stability check procedures.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511456



Segmental Analysis:

1. According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the estimated growth of chemical production in the US was 3.9% in 2021. Furthermore, the application of pH indicator is rising in biology, analytical chemistry, food, pharmaceutical, and others to check the stability, tolerability, and formulation.

2. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the p-xylenol blue market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.7% during the forecast period. The robust growth of p-xylenol blue market in this region is influenced by its highest rise in the applications for pH indicator, bioanalysis, diagnostic assay manufacturing, and others.

3. The growing demand of p-xylenol blue as a major pH indicator dye, stain, and diagnostic element in pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals formulations is offering major growth in the market. The p-xylenol blue has major use in biological analysis, diagnostic, and others in the medical sector. Moreover, the increasing advancement and utility of pH indicator for drugs stability and formulation is boosting the market.

4. According to the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the spending on prescription drugs rose by 3.0% to USD 384.4 billion in 2020. The major usage of xylenol blue in drugs, checking the presence of opioids and narcotics, hematology, histology, and others is medical or the pharmaceuticals is offering major demand in the market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the P-Xylenol Blue Industry are -

1. Sigma Aldrich

2. Gold Biotechnology

3. Ricca Chemical Company

4. Alfa Aesar

5. Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co.

Click on the following link to buy the P-Xylenol Blue Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511456



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Ortho Xylene Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16184/ortho-xylene-market.html

B. Disperse Dye Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16027/disperse-dye-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062