Author Walt Smith's new book "Proximity to History: The Walter Douglas Smith Story" is an engaging tribute to the author's father, detailing his incredible life.

Recent release "Proximity to History: The Walter Douglas Smith Story" from Page Publishing author Walt Smith is a captivating biographical account of the life and times of the author's father, Doug Smith. Through his writings, Smith reveals how, through his continued work and military career, his father was dedicated to serving his community and providing for his family and students.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walt Smith, who graduated with a BA from the University of Alabama, a JD degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law, and most recently, the USC Linguistics Program, has completed his new book "Proximity to History: The Walter Douglas Smith Story": a profound account of the life of the author's father, and his incredible sacrifices he gave to serve his country, students, and his family.

"Growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, only wearing shoes during the school year, Doug Smith was a child of the Depression, who joined the US Navy during the World War II," writes Smith. "Though he had never before seen an ocean, he became the skipper of a patrol torpedo (PT 138) boat in the South Pacific. Seeking and sinking enemy cargo ships and severing Japanese supply lines, Ensign Smith had a front-row seat to the first use of kamikaze aircraft and the last clash of battleships in history. Twice held back in elementary school, he worked in punishing Ohio steel mills for college tuition. Ultimately earning his doctorate in psychology from the University of Michigan, he went on to teach at two universities and to become the founding president of Francis Marion University. Doug Smith personified the best qualities of his generation, personal responsibility, faithful commitment, a strong work ethic and prudent saving. The story of Walter Douglas Smith is the intersection of a colorful life journey and the history he passed through from 1918 to 2018."

Published by Page Publishing, Walt Smith's stirring tale was written as a way to honor the author's father, and his legacy of service to his community and family, as well as his country. A poignant and deeply personal tribute, Smith takes readers on an inspiring journey to discover the incredible man his father was, and his drive to always do right by and help the people around him, no matter who they were.

