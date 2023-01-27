Alkyl Ketene Dimers Market Size to Hit US$420 million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Use of emulsion in paper industry, will continue to drive the market for Alkyl Ketene Dimers Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Alkyl Ketene Dimers Market size is forecast to reach US$420 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Alkyl ketene dimers industry uses organic compounds of alkyl ketene that have the central structural element of propiolactone and diketene. The principal use of propiolactone in the global alkyl ketene dimers is that it is an intermediate in the synthesis of other chemical compounds. Structure of an alkyl ketene dimer (AKD), which have hydrophobicity derivative that is being used in paper, paperboard grades, paperboards, writing papers, newsprint and in ink-jet printing papers. The most common type of alkyl ketene is a waxy solid material which is being dispersed as small particles in a solution that contains a stabilizer. The stabilizer may be cationic starch or another cationic polyelectrolyte. A major factor driving of alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) is that of wax component which is being used in the paper industry for minimizing the detrimental impact of water contamination on environment and by facilitating the recycling of water during the paper production process. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Alkyl Ketene Dimers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Alkyl Ketene Dimers Market is growing due to high demand for applications in paperboard grades, paperboards, writing papers, newsprint, ink-jet printing papers and others.



2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market share in the global alkyl ketene dimers industry due to the high demand generating from paper mill industry. Thus, boosting the demand for alkyl ketene dimers in this region.



3. The demand for alkyl ketene dimers is increasing due to the wax component which is being used in the paper industry for minimizing the detrimental impact of water contamination on environment. Thus, it is expected to grow in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The basic function of packaging materials is to protect the contents from contaminants, leakage and damage in the production, storage, transportation and selling processes, and to provide safety, convenience, and economic benefits. Bags and drums are the most commonly used packaging materials for alkyl ketene dimers in the global packaging market.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global alkyl ketene market in 2021 with a market share of around 36%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global alkyl ketene market. The growing awareness on the impact of deforestation to the environment has led to paper manufacturing companies opting for alternative sources for paper production.

3. According to International Energy Agency, it is expected that production of paper and paperboard will expand with 1.5% annually by 2030. Thus, use of global alkyl ketene market in the newsprint, will bolster the market growth for global alkyl ketene market in the forecast period.

4. Alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax is used in the form of emulsion in the sizing of finer qualities of paper. In comparison to other acidic sizing agents, alkyl ketene dimers (AKD) wax aid in minimizing the machine breakdown and water recycling difficulties in the standard process of acidic paper manufacture.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Alkyl Ketene Dimers Industry are -

1. Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical

2. Finor Piplaj Chemicals

3. Solenis

4. ITC

5. Plasmine Technology



