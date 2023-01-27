Tackifier Market Size Expected to Reach US$4.9 billion with CAGR of 4.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

More usage of tackifier in hot melt adhesives production, which will boost the growth of Tackifier Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier is a chemical compound used in formulating adhesives to increase the track of adhesives and its stickiness. Tackifier have low molecular weight, glass transition and softening temperature above room temperature, which provides them with suitable viscoelasticity. Tackifier is majorly used in hot melt adhesive (HMA) and pressure-sensitive adhesives which are applied in various industrial applications, like profile wrapping, foil tape, product assembly and in sealants. Hence, due to such applications, tackifier has high applicability in sectors like construction, automotive, packaging, and electronic etc. Factors like growing construction activities, increase in demand of light trucks, high consumption of electronic equipment’s and high consumption of packaging products are driving the growth of Tackifier Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16284/tackifier-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tackifier Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the tackifier industry as the region consists of major end user industries like automotive, construction and electronics in countries like China & India which are leading producers of smartphones and automobiles.



2. Tackifier has high demand in packaging sector, as ethylene vinyl acetate hot melt adhesives are majorly used in packaging materials like cardboard and plastic for bonding.



3. The high applicability of adhesives in energy industry especially wind power industry for bonding structural parts will provide growth opportunities for tackifier industry in energy sector.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16284



Segmental Analysis:

1. Rosin resin held a significant share in global Tackifier Market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. Rosin resin are oldest natural raw material for adhesives industry and are derived from pine tree. Rosin resins are compatible with all major base polymers including ethylene vinyl acetate and offer exceptional tack due to rich adhesive properties.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest the share in global Tackifier Market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. The region consists of major economies like China, India, Japan and Indonesia which consists of major end users of adhesives like automotive, construction, electronic and textiles. The rapid economic development in these nations has increased their industrial productivity.

3. Automotive industry held a significant share in global Tackifier Market in 2021, with a share of over 26%. Tackifier is used as an additive in making adhesives such as hot melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesives. Hot melt adhesives are used in automotive for bonding carpet, headliner, door panel and for insulation of wires, while pressure sensitive adhesives are used for automotive interior trim assembly.

4. According to National Automobile Dealers Association, in Q2 of 2021, light trucks like SUVs represented 76.9% share in 17 million units in US auto sales. Such increase in demand for light commercial vehicles like SUVs, will create more demand for hot melt adhesives & pressure sensitive adhesives to be used in such vehicles. This will boost the growth of tackifier industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tackifier Industry are -

1. Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd.

2. Eastern Chemical Company

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

4. Kolon Industries Inc.

5. Arizona Chemical

Click on the following link to buy the Tackifier Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16284



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Hot Melt Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11713/hot-melt-adhesives-market.html

B. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11719/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062