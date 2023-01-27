Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market to Reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

PTFE coatings are used in non-stick cookware and food processing, therefore there is a steady growth in this Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market size is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene. PTFE can be made from the production of chlorodifluoromethane and methane. PTFE is hydrophobic; it does not contain water or water-containing substances. PTFE is produced in a number of ways, depending on the desired end-product. A few methods are suspension polymerization, emulsion polymerization and dispersion polymerization. In suspension polymerization, the TFE is polymerized in water, since PTFE is insoluble in water; the polymerized product is precipitated from water to form primary particles. If there is no dispersant in the water, the primary particles will aggregate into coarse particle or grain, which is commonly known as suspension polymerization. These grains can be molded after they have been processed into pellets. The commonly known brand name of PTFE-based compositions is Teflon. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market highlights the following areas -



1. Suspended PTFE is widely used in medicine and has seen a rapid growth after the COVID pandemic as it helps in maintaining safe and bacteria-free environment.



2. Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene is majorly used in oil and gas by another named polymer known as Polymist, which is used as additives in paints and coatings where improvements in non-stick, resistance, slip, chemical resistance, and moisture repelling characteristics are desired.



3. Asia-Pacific plays the major role in the production of suspended PTFE with countries like China with major producer as Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry and India with utmost producer as Hindustan Polymer to expand its growth.

Segmental Analysis:



1. Coatings segment held the largest share in the Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period. Suspended PTFE coatings are non-stick coatings with a very thin film coating. It has low coefficient of friction good resistance and can handle high pressure and temperatures as well.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. PTFE suspension market is experiencing huge growth in Asia-Pacific regions and their focus is mainly on industrial expansions. Increasing demand for modified PTFE and expanded PTFE is pushing the demand for PTFE at a notable pace.

3. According to International Energy Agency, the petrochemical industry growing at a steady pace over the forecast period. Ethane, LPG and naphtha together account for 70% of the increase in oil product demand to 2021. With this, world oil production capacity is set to increase by 5 million barrels per day by 2026.

4. According to US Census Bureau, in November 2021, construction spending on healthcare was US$51.3 million showing a 9% increase, compared to US$46.7 million in 2020 same month. Therefore, the growth in building and construction industry is boosting the demand for Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene.

5. PTFE is linked to a number of health conditions, including thyroid disorders, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and testicular disease. It has also been linked to infertility and low birth weight. These diseases are due to the toxic chemical released into the air when the PTFE is heated above its melting point.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Suspension Polytetrafluoroethylene Industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. Solvay S.A.

3. Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

4. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

5. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

