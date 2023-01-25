President departs for Kyrgyzstan

UZBEKISTAN, January 25 - On January 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes issues of further strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The main attention will be paid to building up mutual trade, supporting industrial cooperation programs and promoting regional infrastructure projects.

It is planned to adopt a solid package of joint documents.

Source: UzA