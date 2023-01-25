Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,169 in the last 365 days.

President departs for Kyrgyzstan

UZBEKISTAN, January 25 - On January 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes issues of further strengthening friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The main attention will be paid to building up mutual trade, supporting industrial cooperation programs and promoting regional infrastructure projects.

It is planned to adopt a solid package of joint documents.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President departs for Kyrgyzstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.