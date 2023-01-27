Cleaning Chemicals In Healthcare Market worth US$42.5 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

This will provide a positive impact on the growth of Cleaning Chemicals In Healthcare Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Cleaning Chemicals In Healthcare Market size is estimated to reach US$42.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 7.7% from 2022 to 2027. Cleaning chemicals are the chemicals that remove dirt, dust, stains, bad smells and harmful disease-causing germs through wiping, mopping and scrubbing. These chemicals come under products like detergents, disinfectants, bathroom cleaners and floor cleaners. The common chemical ingredients used in such products are ammonia, formaldehyde, isopropyl alcohol, phosphates and dichlorobenzene. In healthcare sector, cleaning chemicals are majorly used as they prevent spread of infectious disease, control allergens and kill contaminants. Factors like an increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure, growing number of clinics and government initiatives to improve hospital cleanliness are driving cleaning chemicals in healthcare market growth. However, the toxic nature of certain ingredients used in cleaning chemicals can limit their production, which can hamper the growth of cleaning chemicals in healthcare industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cleaning Chemicals In Healthcare Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the cleaning chemicals in healthcare industry as the region consists of major economies like China and Japan which consists of a large number of hospitals and healthcare centers.

2. The growing number of coronavirus related cases has led to increase in setting up new medical centers and facilities which has positively impacted the usage of cleaning chemicals for disinfections.

3. The demand for cleaning chemicals like detergents, disinfectants and floor cleaners has increased significantly owing to increase in awareness for cleanliness and prevention from contamination to other patients.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Disinfectant segment held a significant share in cleaning chemicals in healthcare market in 2021, with a share of over 19%. Chemical disinfectants containing ammonia, formaldehyde or isopropyl alcohol are majorly used in healthcare centers in order to kill bacteria, fungi and other contaminants.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in cleaning chemicals in healthcare market in 2021, with a share of over 32%. The region consists of major economies like China and Japan which have constantly improved their health infrastructure.

3. Clinics segment held a significant share in cleaning chemicals in healthcare market in 2021, with a share of over 25%. Medical clinics is health facility that is primarily focused on the care of patients and offers them diagnostic, therapeutic, and urgent services. Hence, with the increase in the number of outpatients, the number of urgent centers has also increased.

4. According to US Census Bureau, in November 2021, construction spending on healthcare was US$51.3 million showing 9% increase, compared to US$46.7 million in 2020 same month.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cleaning Chemicals In Healthcare Industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. Evonik Corporations

3. Ecolab Inc.

4. Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

5. Azko Nobel



