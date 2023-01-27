At 9.2% CAGR, Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market Size Worth USD $2.9 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Advantages Of Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is acquired from the just-produced core of mature coconut kernels. This oil is drawn out either by mechanical or natural procedures. As the coconut core is untreated and raw, the oil thus acquired is named ‘virgin’ coconut oil. Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil is one of the most nutritious and therapeutic foods on the planet. This Extra Virgin oil is never clarified, lightened, or cleansed. This is prepared from the freshest and organic coconuts. Extra virgin coconut oil includes ample Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) and is mineral-rich with abundant zinc, calcium, and iron. Extra virgin coconut oil includes anti-oxidants. The great quantity of lauric acid in extra virgin coconut oil supports the heart by minimizing total cholesterol and boosting good cholesterol. Extra virgin coconut oil keeps up hair growth and averts the loss of hair thereby being considered a hair oil. Extra virgin coconut oil is high in protein. The advantages of extra virgin coconut oil including superior moisturizing characteristics and being a rich source of anti-oxidants utilized to handle skin issues, microbial infection, and increasing immunity, are set to drive the Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market. The heightened demand for organic cosmetics fueling the progress of the cosmetic industry is set to propel the growth of the Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the enormous generation of virgin coconut oil from organic coconuts together with the expanding demand for virgin coconut oil for culinary intentions in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market growth is being driven by the surging application of extra virgin coconut oil produced from organic coconuts as cooking oil, salad dressing, functional food, food additive, moisturizer, hair oil, and massage oil. However, the disadvantages of virgin coconut oil like overpowering flavor and the expensive price tag are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market.

3. Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market based on product type can be further segmented into Food Grade, Medicine Grade, and Beauty And Cosmetics Grade.

Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market based on application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Beauty And Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Others.

Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Extra Virgin Coconut Oil industry are -

1. NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

2. Greenville Agro Corporation

3. P.T. Harvard Cocopro

4. Celebes

5. Nature's Answer

