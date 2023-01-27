At 5.7% CAGR, Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size Worth USD $12.4 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dairy Processing Equipment market size is forecast to reach $12.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Dairy Processing Equipment is used to serve various dairy products after the milk has been processed. It contains cheese, sugar, cream, tofu, and a variety of other ingredients. This equipment is also used to keep milk fresh for many days and to assess the impact of foodborne diseases. Automatic milking machines, pasteurizers and parlor appliances, milk pots, and other items are among the equipment. It is widely used in the food and beverage industries to make milk, fresh dairy products, milk powder, cheese, and other products. Dairy Processing Equipment includes separators, pasteurizers, membrane filtering equipment, homogenizers, mixers and blenders, evaporators and dryers, and others. Protein Ingredients, Processed Milk, Milk Powder, Fresh Dairy Products, Cheese, and Butter & Buttermilk are some of the applications. Increasing consumption and production of milk and dairy products such as yoghurt, cheese, milk powder and others coupled with rising demand for upgraded Equipment’s are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rising adoption of automation in dairy processing equipment is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2020 owing to the rising consumption of Dairy products. The Dairy Processing Equipment Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing technological advancement in Dairy industry are likely to aid the market growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market report.

3. High investment of capital for installation of processing equipment and high maintenance cost of dairy processing equipment is poised to create the hurdles for the Dairy Processing Equipment Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Pasteurizers held the largest share in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A pasteurizer helps in the pasteurization process, which involves heating milk to a temperature below the boiling point for a period of time in order to destroy bacteria in it.

2. Processed milk held the largest share in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Processed milk is also called as pasteurized milk which is heated to a minimum of 161°F for 15 seconds or 145°F for 30 minutes.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Dairy Processing Equipment Market with a major share of 39.3% in 2020. This is attributed to rising consumption and production of milk in countries such as India, China and others. Furthermore, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income of the people leads to rise in demand for Dairy products in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.

4. This is owing to changing lifestyle of the people and preference towards healthy food products. According to Tetra Pak Global's dairy index, intake of cheese, butter, and milk is expected to increase by 36% between 2014 and 2024. Furthermore, market preferences are turning for reduced fat, low cholesterol, healthy, and nutrient-fortified dairy products. Thus, increasing the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Increasing technological advancement in Dairy processing equipment is increasing the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market. Automation in dairy processing helps in reduction in adulteration, cost and contamination of milk. Furthermore, New technological advancements such as ultrafiltration, which incorporates control systems for low fat, low sugar goods. Thus, increasing the growth of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dairy Processing Equipment industry are -

1. GEA Group AG

2. SPX FLOW

3. Alfa Laval

4. Feldmeier Equipment, Inc

5. Tetra Laval

