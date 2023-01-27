Survey Software Market/Customer Survey Software Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Survey Software Market/Customer Survey Software Market is forecast to reach $7.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Rising technological advancements along with rising growth of ecommerce industry is acting as major driving factors towards significant market growth of survey software/customer survey software. Moreover, growing adoption towards survey software due to rising industrialization and market competition across various industries have been also causing a positive impact on its market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud based software is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period in the survey software/customer survey software market due to its capabilities of providing better scalability and improved survey quality standards.

2. Key players such as SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics have been helping towards significant market growth of survey software/customer survey software in North America.

3. Rising technological advancements along with increasing growth of ecommerce industry has been acting as some of the major driving factors causing significant growth of survey software/customer survey software market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployed software is anticipated to have a significant growth in the survey software/customer survey software market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Deployment of cloud based survey software have been increasing across various organizations due to its capability of conducting high quality and more efficient professional surveys, which are more secured than on premises.

2. North America is anticipated to have a major growth in the global survey software/customer survey software market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Presence of some key players such as SurveyMonkey, QuestionPro and Qualtrics and are acting as major drivers for the growth of survey software/customer survey software market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Survey Software Market/Customer Survey Software industry are -

1. SurveyMonkey

2. Qualtrics

3. SurveyGizmo

4. QuestionPro

5. Survey Sparrow

