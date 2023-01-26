On Monday, Jan. 30, the funeral of former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia will be held at Christ the King Church located at 180 Old North Road, on the east side of the Kingston Campus.
Please note that Old North Road will be shut down between Fortin Road and Bills Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Christ the King parking lot and parking on Chapel Way will also be closed during the morning.
Police will be assisting with detours through this area of campus.
Please be aware of these traffic and parking changes and plan accordingly.
You just read:
Monday, Jan. 30: Changes to parking and traffic pattern on Old North Road
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.