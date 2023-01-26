Monday, Jan. 30: Changes to parking and traffic pattern on Old North Road

Jan. 26, 2023

On Monday, Jan. 30, the funeral of former South Kingstown Police Chief Vincent Vespia will be held at Christ the King Church located at 180 Old North Road, on the east side of the Kingston Campus.

Please note that Old North Road will be shut down between Fortin Road and Bills Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Christ the King parking lot and parking on Chapel Way will also be closed during the morning.

Police will be assisting with detours through this area of campus.

Please be aware of these traffic and parking changes and plan accordingly.