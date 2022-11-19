Thane Stenner Presents at Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors Summit 2022
Thane Stenner was recognized among Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors 2022, launched by The Globe and Mail/Report on Business and SHOOK Research.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last November 10, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management presented at the prestigious Top Wealth Advisors Summit 2022 launched by The Globe & Mail/Report on Business in partnership with SHOOK Research. The event invites Canada’s top wealth advisors and industry experts to learn strategies for success in a shifting financial landscape.
“It is an honor to be among so many brilliant minds and learn important tools for success in wealth management,” said Mr. Stenner. “I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada and share ideas to strengthen client relationships and usher in a new service model to help navigate financial markets.”
SHOOK Research helps investors find the right advisors and seeks to promote best practices and advice in the industry. Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors 2022 summit titled “Best Practices, Strategies, and Solutions from the Industry’s Pros” took place at the Globe & Mail center. Honorees from the Report on Business SHOOK Research 2022 annual ranking list of Canada’s top wealth advisors, as well as other industry experts were invited.
Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. Stenner Wealth Partners+ engages with clients who have a net worth of generally at least $25M or have a minimum of $10M CAD of investment capital.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Mr. Stenner has recently launched a podcast entitled—Smart WealthTM with Thane Stenner—published by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio.
