Press Release on Israeli attack on Jenin 26 Jan 2023

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) condemns Israel’s brutal murder of 9 Palestinians in Jenin today and called upon the UK Government to end its complicity with Israel’s ongoing criminal violation of Palestinian rights.

The slaughter of 9 Palestinians in Jenin today brings the toll of those killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the turn of the year to 29, following on from 2022 when more Palestinians were killed than in any year since 2005.

Israel’s far right government is making clear its intentions to intensify its attacks on Palestinians and its violations of international law, comfortable that it will be granted impunity by Governments like the UK. This sense of impunity was made viscerally clear today when a member of the governing coalition called publicly for the IDF to “keep killing them.”[1]

PSC has renewed its demand on the UK Government to end the two-way arms trade with Israel and on banks like Barclays to end its investments in companies supplying the weapons and technology used to gun down Palestinians, like those killed in Jenin today.

PSC Director Ben Jamal, “We condemn Israel’s brutal assault on Palestinians in Jenin today. As long as the UK Government continues to trade weapons with Israel and as long as banks like Barclays continue to invest in companies supplying weapons, then they remain complicit in Israel’s criminality. We call upon the British public to join us in ramping up pressure on MP’s and to join us in the ongoing protests outside branches of Barclays across the country”

Ends

[1] Almog Cohen, a Member of Knesset with Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party. Reported by Jerusalem 24 https://twitter.com/J24FMPalestine/status/1618526038828658689?s=20&t=DwUyshLZMqVvD564fAMHEg