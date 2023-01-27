Key Housing Announces Featured Listing, Focused on Short Term and Corporate Housing Near Old Town Pasadena
The company is announcing its featured February 2023 listing focused on corporate and short term housing near Pasadena's highly desirable 'old town.'
“Pasadena is Los Angeles county living at its best, and 'Old Town Pasadena' brings the life to nightlife in the Pasadena area.”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a corporate housing service serving California from Sacramento County to Los Angeles County at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured Los Angeles county designee as 'The Avila' at 75 W Walnut Street, Pasadena, California and located just minutes from the highly desirable 'Old Town' area of Pasadena.
— Bob Lee
“Pasadena is Los Angeles county living at its best, and 'Old Town Pasadena' brings the life to nightlife in the Pasadena area,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Businesspeople looking for corporate housing or short term housing near Old Town Pasadena will be amazed at the location and amenities of The Avila."
Interested persons planning corporate travel to Pasadena can visit the property at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/avila-apartments/. As the listing explains, "Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafés, eclectic art galleries and lush parks. Between Avila’s unique amenities and everything Old Town Pasadena (https://www.oldpasadena.org/) has to offer, the decision of whether to go out or stay in has never been more difficult." That website has a cornucopia of information on things to do in Pasadena, including top-rated restaurants. Among the fun ideas is the 'Rose Bowl Flea Market' (https://www.rgcshows.com/) held on the second Sunday of each month. This means that the busy business traveler can not only find affordable corporate or short term housing in Pasadena, but pick up something truly unique at this incredible flea market.
FINDING HARD-TO-FIND CORPORATE AND SHORT TERM HOUSING IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Here is background on this release. With nearly ten million inhabitants, Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the United States. Pasadena is in the far Eastern edge of the County, putting it in easy reach of key suburbs such as Burbank, Glendale, and of course, the Los Angeles, California. A traveler looking for corporate housing or short term housing in Los Angeles County can avail enjoy a suburban, calm atmosphere that isn't that far (traffic permitting) from the business, hustle, and bustle of America's second largest city. Those who want to find out more about LA corporate housing opportunities can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/greater-los-angeles/ or, even better, contact a rental expert at Key Housing. They specialize in matching a corporate traveler's needs with the best option for their housing needs.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here