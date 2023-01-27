Centre CEO Named Top 25 Houston Business Leader
Centre Technologies CEO and founder, Chris Pace, was recognized by The Business Report as one of the top 25 business leaders in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies is proud to announce that our CEO and founder, Chris Pace, is recognized by The Business Report as one of the top business leaders in Houston. A diverse and business driven city, this recognition reveals the growth mindset embedded from top down in the company's culture. Centre's leader was featured alongside renowned businesses like Fertitta Entertainment (owners of Landry's Inc. and NBA’s Houston Rockets) as well as Primary Services (Fortune 500 talent delivery and program enhancement).
This award recognizes trailblazers within their fields and those who continually contribute to Houston’s rapidly growing market. Those chosen are honored as being “leaders within their communities” both “locally and internationally” all while demonstrating commitment to the audience they engage with.
When asked about the impact he intends to make while leading a local Managed Service Provider (MSP), Pace said "I'm honored to be on a list of incredible names in our city. My goal when I started Centre was to prove that with the right partners, technology can solve business challenges. I believe Centre is essential to daily life in our Texas communities and we can unite our great city and state under a common goal to support and succeed."
Centre is honored to align with the growth of Houston's thriving businesses and to stand out amongst them. With a presence in all four major cities, Centre plays a critical role within the community as they support a variety of local, mid-sized businesses. This affirmation of our leadership's experience, personal and local accomplishments reinforces the company's top down approach to deliver quality services and solutions.
About The Business Report
The Business Report provides news and information that helps entrepreneurs, executives and investors grow their companies. Topics focus on markets and trends, people and systems, as well as leadership skills. Based in the U.S., the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on business and the various companies and executives that make up the U.S. economy. Learn more at https://thebusinessreport.com/.
About Centre Technologies
As a local IT services company, Centre Technologies unites Texas hospitality with award winning expertise. Businesses trust Centre to eliminate IT headaches by being a champion for their vision and goals. We are a Managed, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Services provider known for delivering enterprise experience and personalized service with a local touch. Committed to customer satisfaction, we make sure that whatever the task, we do it right.
Emily Kirk
Centre Technologies
+1 512-721-9144
email us here