Student Short Scene: Seeking Supporters

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the 90s riot grrrl movement, lots of people have found a voice in their art. However, similar to the issue in the 90s of grrrl being very white-washed, there is a lack of disability representation. Being part of that community allows more motivation to showcase people with disabilities accurately and be stripped of any stereotypes.

Students and I are raising funds for an independent, student-led music video to supply equipment, props, music rights, etc. They would go straight to technical equipment, materials for DIY sets, clothes, and securing the rights to a song that is also included. The extra money will truly allow the team to go above and beyond, making the best video possible. They are seeking outside help, especially from those interested in inclusive and diverse projects.

The crew is a talented group from Dodge College (Chapman University), recently ranked the 4th best film school in the country. They are also diverse, ensuring the essence of riot grrrl is captured not only on-camera but also off-camera.

On the surface, the 90s and Y2K aesthetics are at their peak for Gen Z and Millennials, making the film very timely.

On a deeper level, it is a turning point for minorities and marginalized communities, speaking from an American perspective. Not only would riot grrrl be exposed to a whole new group of people, but it is an opportunity for filmmakers to make an impact and contribute to change. They are given a voice and very powerful platforms, possessing the ability to change perspectives or, at least, open one's eyes to a new viewpoint they never considered.

