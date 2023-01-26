Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,066 in the last 365 days.

AG Hilgers Joins 25-State Lawsuit on New Labor Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients' Retirement Money to ESG Investments

Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients' money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments and runs contrary to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

The new rule, "Prudence and Loyalty in Selecting Plan Investments and Exercising Shareholder Rights," will take effect on January 30, 2023. Two-thirds of the U.S. population's retirement savings accounts would be affected, totaling $12 trillion in assets. The states argue that the Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by promulgating this rule.

From the complaint: "[T]he 2022 Investment Duties Rule makes changes that authorize fiduciaries to consider and promote "nonpecuniary benefits" when making investment decisions. … Contrary to Congress's clear intent, these changes make it easier for fiduciaries to act with mixed motives. They also make it harder for beneficiaries to police such conduct."

The 25 states joining in this lawsuit are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You just read:

AG Hilgers Joins 25-State Lawsuit on New Labor Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients' Retirement Money to ESG Investments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.