Viper Networks Partners Up with Syngrex as Company Expands Telehealth Platform for CyberGrab

TROY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc., VPER, (Company), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and Smart Cities integrated systems market, is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Syngrex, Inc. of Alameda, California as the official distributor for Syngrex's growing skincare product line and to further their online and mobile communications presence and reach; all while helping to establish Viper Networks' telehealth platform for CyberGrab.



Syngrex, a beauty wellness company for individuals who suffer from chronic skin conditions like eczema, rosacea and other stressed skin ailments, is reframing skincare by its unique approach to personal care product design by utilizing their expertise in longitudinal monitoring of individual skin and integration of artificial intelligence, to create innovative solutions for chronic skin conditions.

Syngrex is proud to unveil their expertly crafted Renewing and Reparative Serum for those living with Atopic Dermatitis/Eczema and Rosacea. Formulated with high-quality ingredients and utilizing an innovative approach, it provides targeted relief and effective long-term management.

With skin disease affecting approximately 900 million people worldwide, Syngrex's team of cosmetic chemists look to deliver effective treatment by integrating customized skincare formulations, dataset intelligence, and the latest technology and science innovations. Soon all will be able to have easy access to their very own personal cosmetic chemists through Cybergrab, Viper Networks' integrated all-in-one platform ecosystem.

Founded by a cosmetic chemist with over 30 years-experience in the biotech and skincare industries, Syngrex's, flagship product Zhuut Custom Skincare, offers customized skincare solutions to help individuals everywhere. The company's founder, Sophie Mitchell, who also has personal experience with her own rosacea skin problem, understands the importance of customized solutions.

"Living with a chronic skin condition and its comorbidities can be incredibly challenging, both physically and emotionally," said Syngrex CEO Sophie Mitchell. "There was no manual for my personal skin challenges thirty years ago. It has come with decades of experience that I've acquired a wealth of knowledge and understanding. I am thrilled that we can share this with others and make a positive impact on their lives."

Sophie Mitchell, continued: "We are excited to partner with Viper Networks to bring our innovative, customized skincare solutions to an even wider audience. We believe they will be instrumental in providing us greater access toward making a transformative difference in the lives of people around the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Syngrex to offer our customers an even more convenient and personalized skincare experience," said Farid Shouekani, CEO of Viper Networks. "This partnership supports our continuing efforts to nurture and grow innovations to improve people's lives through our technology and infrastructure."

Viper Networks is also focused on expanding their telehealth platform for CyberGrab, as the company signed Letter of Intent to market premier USA Telehealth/Care www.USADocOnCall.com. Order Syngrex's skincare product at www.Zhuut.com to experience the convenience and effectiveness of customized skincare.

Although the Company is focused on the official launch of CyberGrab in San Francisco, California; this rapidly evolving application for both iOS and Android operating systems reflects Viper Networks growing number of services, technologies and products that can directly interact with their Apollo Smart Light technology and Smart Cities integrated system.

Viper Networks should soon announce updates to previous news dated December 1, 2022; as it relates to final approval for installation of their Apollo Smart Light pole(s) with full potential capabilities, including LED lights, camera, wireless 6E and 5G interconnection and digital advertising panels for the first of 21 total cities that comprise the Southwestern Greater Chicago suburban area.

For more information, please visit www.ViperNetworks.com or follow at https://twitter.com/vipernetworks .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Media/IR: SAG Equity Group 407.444.5959