Judge Malcolm Simmons and Paola Pampaloni, Director of the EEAS meet senior justice staff in Maldives
Judge Malcolm Simmons leads flagship EEAS project”WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons and Her Excellency Paola Pampaloni, Director for Asia of the European Union European External Action Service met Chief Justice, senior staff of the Judicial Service Commission, Department of Judicial Administration and the Anti-Corruption Commission in Malé, Maldives.
Judge Simmons thanked his local colleagues at the Judicial Service Commission, Department of Judicial Administration, Attorney Generals Office, Prosecutor Generals Office, Anti-Corruption Commission and Maldives Bar Council for their support in successfully implementing the project and for their commitment to justice and rule of law.
Judge Malcolm Simmons was Team Leader of the European Union project, a four-year project launched in February 2019 to provide technical assistance to targeted institutions and actors in the Maldives (both governmental and non-governmental) to strengthen rule of law, support justice reform and the fight against corruption and organised crime. Judge Simmons advised on the implementation of circuit courts; the introduction of a country-wide court communication and outreach strategy; access to justice for vulnerable groups; supporting the development of the Maldives Bar Council and increasing the capacity of the Maldives Anti-Corruption Commission through training and mentoring.
A bi-product of the EU project has been to enhance the EU-Maldives cooperation and mutual partnership - specifically in the governance and rule of law sectors - and to establish initial strategic partnerships with the relevant Maldivian stakeholders, paving the way for longer-term EU engagement on governance and security matters in the Maldives.
Since 2017 Judge Malcolm Simmons has advised senior judiciary and those responsible for the administration of justice. Judge Simmons has significant experience in major justice and rule of law projects in the Maldives and Asia. He conducted an assessment of the provision of judicial training; drafted the current training curriculum for judges; developed the policy to evaluate judges and magistrates; conducted training of trainer’s programs in, amongst other programs, criminal practice and procedure, judicial case management, ethics and conduct, legal reasoning and judgment writing, sexual and gender-based violence and civil procedure. He also drafted the Criminal Courts Bench Book.
His Honour Judge Malcolm Simmons is currently the resident judge in the Falkland Islands, Acting Supreme Court Judge and His Majesty’s Coroner for the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and British Antarctica. He previously served as an international judge hearing war crime and serious organised crime cases. He served as an international member of two judicial councils in developing countries. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work and has more that 20 years of experience training judges, prosecutors and lawyers. He has worked in judicial reform projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Pakistan and Maldives.
