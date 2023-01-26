Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,027 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor for Firearms (TNO-168)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved safety sensor on firearms to increase safety and control," said an inventor, from Marrero, La., "so I invented the GUN SENSOR. My design would prevent children or other unauthorized individuals from firing the weapon."

The invention provides an effective control feature for firearms. In doing so, it allows only authorized individuals to discharge the firearm. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms, law enforcement officials, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-sensor-for-firearms-tno-168-301727081.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Sensor for Firearms (TNO-168)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.