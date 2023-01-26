Metro Storage LLC Opens New Self Storage Facility in Spring Hill, Florida

Metro Storage LLC opened its newest self-storage facility in Spring Hill, Florida, a 675-unit facility with standard and climate controlled storage and extensive boat and RV parking.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC announced today the opening of its newest self-storage facility in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 3286 Barclay Avenue in Spring Hill, the new 675-unit facility will serve the storage needs of the surrounding neighborhoods of Brooksville, Masaryktown, Shady Hills, High Point and Timber Pines, as well as the numerous nearby retail and corporate establishments.

"Metro has had a strong presence in the Florida market for many years," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage, "That market knowledge was instrumental in designing this facility to meet the particular storage needs of the market including an ever growing need for covered RV, boat and outdoor parking."

The newest state-of-the art Metro Self Storage facility consists of a three story-story, 100% climate-controlled building and two single-story, non-climate, drive-up access buildings; one of which contains 16 commercial sized (15x40) units. In addition, the facility is designed to meet the parking needs of the many boat and RV enthusiasts in the area, with 114 parking units including 83 covered RV/boat parking spots with electrical hook-ups, and 31 automobile spots.

"Our blend of climate controlled and drive-up units, extensive boat and RV parking, 24/7 access, along with our industry-leading customer service sets this store up for immediate operational success." says Gallagher.

The climate-controlled building features covered loading/unloading, multiple elevators, storage-to-office communication speakers, industry standard security, motion-sensor lighting, and a modern storage office featuring a lounge area and an ample selection of moving boxes, locks and packing supplies. An onsite kiosk is available for 24/7 rentals and payments.

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the trademark "Metro Self Storage" in the US, and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 12 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B's", and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.

