Recognized Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

M100 standard is recognized

Acinetobacter spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

 -

-

-

Anaerobes

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exception to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae