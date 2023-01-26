FDA Identified Interpretive Criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Pseudomonas aeruginosa M100 standard is recognized Acinetobacter spp* M100 standard is recognized Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus pneumoniae M100 standard is recognized - - - Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group M100 standard is recognized - - - Streptococcus spp Viridans Group M100 standard is recognized - - - Neisseria meningitidis M100 standard is recognized Anaerobes M100 standard is recognized - - -

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

* dosing regimen of 1 gram every 8 hours infused over 60 minutes

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae