FDA Identified Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

M100 standard is recognized

Acinetobacter spp*

M100 standard is recognized

Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp Viridans Group

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Neisseria meningitidis

M100 standard is recognized

Anaerobes

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
* dosing regimen of 1 gram every 8 hours infused over 60 minutes

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae