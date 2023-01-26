Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Pseudomonas aeruginosa M100 standard is recognized Staphylococcus aureus ≤ 4 8 ≥ 16 ≥ 15 13-14 ≤ 12

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp.

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae