Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacterales
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Staphylococcus aureus
|
≤ 4
|
8
|
≥ 16
|
≥ 15
|
13-14
|
≤ 12
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp.
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae