When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 28, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 03, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains tadalafil Company Name: Akkarco LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Honey Product for Energy Support

Company Announcement

Akkarco LLC of Lorton, Virginia, is voluntarily recalling Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support because the product contains undeclared Tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE5) inhibitors. Products containing tadalafil cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support is an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established.

Tadalafil is approved by the FDA only for use under medical supervision. Products containing this ingredient without proper authorization may pose potential health risks to consumers, particularly for individuals with underlying medical conditions or those taking certain medications. Possible adverse effects may include, but are not limited to, cardiovascular complications, blood pressure changes, dizziness, headache, and other related symptoms.

The affected product(s) were distributed nationwide within the United States https://akkarco.com/ including third-party e-commerce marketplaces i.e. amazon.com.

The recalled product is packaged in a in a glass bottle with an orange label, and includes the code information below

Product & Brand Name: ASHFIAT ALHARAMAIN

UPC: 1234561870003

Batch No: ENCOT24

EXP: OCT, 2028

Product codes and expiration date scan be found on the product packaging backside.

The recall was initiated after Akkarco LLC was notified by the FDA of the sample results and received confirmation of an FDA online alert https://www.fda.gov/drugs/medication-healthfraud-notifications/ashfiat-alharamain-energy-support-may-be-harmful-due-hidden-drugingredient indicating the presence of Tadalafil, a prescription-only substance, in the product.

To date, no confirmed adverse health events have been reported to the Company in connection with the recalled product(s).

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product(s) should:

Stop using the product immediately; and

Follow return or disposal instructions provided by the seller or distributor.

Consumers with questions may contact Akkarco LLC at:

Recall Firm Name: United Legal Experts

Email: office@unitedlegalexperts.com

Hours: Monday to Friday, 08:00-16:00 EST

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Akkarco LLC is working closely with its partners and platforms to ensure that all affected products are removed from distribution and sale.

Akkarco LLC is committed to upholding the trust and confidence of its customers and will continue to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.