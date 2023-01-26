Moon Valley Nurseries Partners with Waffle Forest to Plant Eco-Friendly Tech-Forest
Their use of Tree Talker Tech and carbon capture methods aligns with our commitment to sustainability and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the environment.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moon Valley Nurseries, one of the largest and most reputable nurseries in Arizona with over 2,000 acres of farms and nurseries across the US, has announced its partnership with Waffle Forest, a non-profit organization focused on creating a sustainable and eco-friendly tech-forest using cutting-edge technologies.
— Joy Fichiera, Sr. Manager of ESG at Moon Valley Nurseries
Waffle Forest, led by entrepreneur and innovator Ernest Lerma, aims to combat desertification and improve the environment in Phoenix, Arizona through their Forest Integration Technology (FIT) approach. FIT combines reforestation with carbon capture technology and Tree Talker technology, which can detect and monitor the health and growth of each tree, as well as its carbon absorption. This will also be the first forest ever plugged into the cloud, Waffle Forest is integrating nature and technology.
As part of this partnership, Moon Valley Nurseries will be donating to Waffle Forest for their pilot program, which is currently in phase 1. The pilot program will see the planting of 25 trees in a research facility to showcase the potential of the tech-forest and its ability to reduce carbon emissions.
“We are excited to partner with Waffle Forest on this innovative project,” said Joy Fichiera, Sr. Manager of ESG at Moon Valley Nurseries. “Their use of Tree Talker technology and carbon capture methods aligns with our commitment to sustainability and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the environment.”
The long-term goal for Waffle Forest is to plant a tech-forest on a 200-acre former landfill site in Phoenix, Arizona. This phase 2 of the project will not only help to restore the land but also significantly reduce carbon emissions in the area.
“We are thrilled to have the support of Moon Valley Nurseries in our efforts to create a sustainable and eco-friendly tech-forest,” said Ernest Lerma, founder of Waffle Forest. “Their donation of trees and expertise in horticulture will be invaluable as we work towards our goal of reversing desertification and improving the environment in Phoenix.”
Waffle Forest is also actively seeking support and partnerships from other organizations and individuals to help bring their vision to life. Interested parties can contact the organization for more information on how to get involved.
Contact:
Ernest Lerma, Founder
Waffle Forest
Ernest@waffleforest.org
(602) 339-7703
About Waffle Forest
Waffle Forest is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that seeks to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability through the use of innovative technology, starting in Arizona. The organization's Forest Integration Technology (FIT) approach combines reforestation with carbon capture technology and Tree Talker technology, to monitor the health and growth of each tree, as well as its carbon absorption.
About Moon Valley Nurseries
Moon Valley Nurseries is one of the largest and most reputable nurseries in Arizona, with over 2,000 acres of farms and nurseries across the US, including Texas, California, and Nevada. The company is committed to sustainability and is dedicated to providing the highest quality trees, plants, and landscaping services.
Arizona New Times
Arizona New Times
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram