Tidewater Poised To Welcome Golfers In Search Of Spring Buddies Trip

Myrtle Beach is a buddy golf package destination. Tidewater is poised to welcome golfers in search of a spring buddy trip.

America's 100 greatest golf courses." — Golf Digest

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are few things golfers look forward to more than an annual spring buddies trip, and Tidewater Golf Club has served as the anchor for many memorable vacations.

The opportunity to get away from life’s daily grind, play the game you love, and spend time with friends is a recipe for a great time, and Myrtle Beach is America’s most popular buddies trip destination. Even in a market as competitive as Myrtle Beach, certain courses stand out, and Tidewater is near the top of every list of the area’s premier layouts.

Renowned for its beauty - nine holes play along Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway - Tidewater is a course that golfers talk about long after returning home. The four holes along Cherry Grove are among the prettiest in golf-rich South Carolina, particularly the par four fourth hole, a gentle dogleg left that borders the water.

Tidewater’s scenery attracts much attention, but it’s complemented by the strength of the layout’s inland holes and a commitment to customer service that rivals that of a private club. Add it all up, and there is little wonder why the layout has been ranked among America’s top 100 public golf courses.

Golf groups that want to play Tidewater have many options, including the ever-popular Myrtle Beach Elite package, which pairs the course with Arcadian Shores Golf Club, Prestwick Country Club, and Arrowhead Country Club. The Elite deal maximizes value, and Tidewater provides a bucket-list experience to anchor the package.

Every relevant Myrtle Beach golf package provider can book Tidewater, allowing group leaders to build a custom itinerary around the course.

Increasingly, golfers are booking tee times directly through the course website, and the new-look TidewaterGolf.com has made things even more convenient.

Coming off a record-setting 2022, Tidewater is poised to welcome golfers back to Myrtle Beach this spring, providing a refuge for those who want to enjoy one of the Palmetto State’s finest layouts.

