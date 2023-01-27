Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,389 in the last 365 days.

Tidewater Poised To Welcome Golfers In Search Of Spring Buddies Trip

Myrtle Beach Elite golf package image. One of the most popular golf packages ever

The Elite golf package is one of the most popular Myrtle Beach golf package

The Elite golf package is one of the most popular Myrtle Beach golf package

Myrtle Beach Elite golf package image. One of the most popular golf packages ever

North Myrtle Beach golf course. Tidewater Golf club third and twelfth hole in the distance

North Myrtle Beach golf course. Tidewater Golf club third and twelfth hole in the distance

Tidewater golf clubs eighteenth and ninth holes with clubhouse in the distance. North Myrtle Beach Golf Course

Tidewater golf clubs eighteenth and ninth holes with clubhouse in the distance. North Myrtle Beach Golf Course

Logo for Tidewater golf club in North Myrtle Beach SC

Tidewater golf club in North Myrtle Beach SC

Myrtle Beach is a buddy golf package destination. Tidewater is poised to welcome golfers in search of a spring buddy trip.

America's 100 greatest golf courses.”
— Golf Digest

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are few things golfers look forward to more than an annual spring buddies trip, and Tidewater Golf Club has served as the anchor for many memorable vacations.

The opportunity to get away from life’s daily grind, play the game you love, and spend time with friends is a recipe for a great time, and Myrtle Beach is America’s most popular buddies trip destination. Even in a market as competitive as Myrtle Beach, certain courses stand out, and Tidewater is near the top of every list of the area’s premier layouts.

Renowned for its beauty - nine holes play along Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway - Tidewater is a course that golfers talk about long after returning home. The four holes along Cherry Grove are among the prettiest in golf-rich South Carolina, particularly the par four fourth hole, a gentle dogleg left that borders the water.

Tidewater’s scenery attracts much attention, but it’s complemented by the strength of the layout’s inland holes and a commitment to customer service that rivals that of a private club. Add it all up, and there is little wonder why the layout has been ranked among America’s top 100 public golf courses.

Golf groups that want to play Tidewater have many options, including the ever-popular Myrtle Beach Elite package, which pairs the course with Arcadian Shores Golf Club, Prestwick Country Club, and Arrowhead Country Club. The Elite deal maximizes value, and Tidewater provides a bucket-list experience to anchor the package.

Every relevant Myrtle Beach golf package provider can book Tidewater, allowing group leaders to build a custom itinerary around the course.

Increasingly, golfers are booking tee times directly through the course website, and the new-look TidewaterGolf.com has made things even more convenient.

Coming off a record-setting 2022, Tidewater is poised to welcome golfers back to Myrtle Beach this spring, providing a refuge for those who want to enjoy one of the Palmetto State’s finest layouts.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit TidewaterGolf.com.

Pierre Rattini
Tidewater Golf Club
+1 843-466-8754
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
Other

Tidewater Golf Club Reviews Outstanding Product Even Better Service

You just read:

Tidewater Poised To Welcome Golfers In Search Of Spring Buddies Trip

Distribution channels: Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.