Stopping the Endless Cycle of Failing Dental Work Once and For All

People are fed up with fixing the same dental problems over and over. Now there is a solution that saves patients both time and money.

Hybridge Dental Implants are taking off like wildfire. People are walking around with multiple missing, painful or decayed teeth & they’re doing nothing about it because they feel they’ve lost hope.” — Phillip J. DeJesus DDS, MAGD, FICOI

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Philip DeJesus of the DeJesus Dental Group was invited to the WICC 600AM & 107.3 FM radio stations in Milford, CT, to speak with Melissa Sheketoff of Melissa in the Morning Radio Show (5 am-10 am) about how he is revolutionizing the way patients with multiple missing or failing teeth are treated with the introduction of the Hybridge Dental Implant system.The system starts with a complimentary consultation to evaluate patients for candidacy. Then the doctor builds a treatment plan and reviews it with the patient. Patients who move forward can expect the following or a modified version: the failing teeth are removed, and implants are placed strategically in the jaw bone. Patients receive a set of temporary teeth, so they never walk out of an appointment without teeth. Lastly, the final teeth are placed, and the patient is invited back after 30 days to ensure their teeth are performing well. Hybridge Dental Implants are taking off like wildfire because so many people are walking around with multiple missing teeth or painful teeth or decayed teeth, and they’re doing nothing about it because they feel they’ve lost hope,” says Dr. DeJesus. “Hybridge is an economical and relatively short way of replacing all your teeth and restoring function and aesthetics and smile so people can eat properly and smile confidently.”Depending on individual patients, the procedure can take only a few visits. Dr. DeJesus and his team of Hybridge Certified Doctors have yet to have an unhappy patient who has undergone the Hybridge system.“I’ve never seen more satisfied patients than with the system,” says Dr. DeJesus. “The results are just really dramatic and life-changing.”Hybridge can be done for patients as young as in their thirties, but the procedure is typically done for patients between the ages of 50 and 80. Steve, a patient at DeJesus Dental Group, had this to say about his experience with the Hybridge system: "I am so grateful to Dr. DeJesus and his team for giving me my smile back. The process was so smooth, and the results are amazing. I can finally eat and smile confidently again."Dr. DeJesus’ interview will air on Friday, January 27th, at 9:10 am on WICC 600AM & 107.3 FM.For more information about the Hybridge system and the DeJesus Dental Group, visit their website or call their office to schedule a consultation The DeJesus Dental Group has provided excellent family dental care to Bridgeport, Shelton, and Fairfield County for over 25 years. Both offices provide a full range of dental care treatments, including cosmetic procedures like dental veneers and teeth whitening, orthodontic care, and restorative dentistry treatments like dental crowns and dental implants. We are proud to help patients keep healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.

