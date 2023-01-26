MAIDA Salon in Little Italy San Diego Closes, Contents Up For Auction
Everything from salon stations and chairs to decor and supplies are listed for sale on Local Auctions.
It’s bittersweet to leave such a gorgeous salon behind, but excited to think of our next chapter in life.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 15 years, MAIDA Salon has been a staple in Little Italy near down town San Diego in California. Originally the Hyde Edwards Salon, the current owner, Farah Hurdle and her husband Matt, purchased the salon years ago and have since operated it as MAIDA Salon. MAIDA was a Booth Rent Salon, which was an independent collective of seven of the top hairstylists in San Diego where each stylist worked for themselves. The salon specialized in natural looking colors and carried high-end products such as Oribe, Kevin Murphy, Viviscal and In Common.
— Farah Hurdle, owner of MAIDA Salon
After a long and successful career, the owners of MAIDA Salon have decided to close the doors and put the contents up for auction through Local Auctions. "We are very grateful for the time we have had in Little Italy and the relationships we have made throughout the years. It’s bittersweet to leave such a gorgeous salon behind, but excited to think of our next chapter in life." says Farah Hurdle, owner of MAIDA Salon. She adds "We are looking forward to spending more mental and physical time with family and friends. If the pandemic taught us anything, it is definitely put priorities in their place".
The online only auction is taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website. Bidding is open now through Friday January 27th and ends at 1pm Pacific Time. There is an in person preview that will be held on Friday from 11am until 1pm for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. MAIDA Salon is located at 1910 State St #101, San Diego, CA 92101.
Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Monday January 30th at 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.
