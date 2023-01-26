2022-23 Non Public Curriculum Report (OPEN)

The 2022-23 Non Public Curriculum Report is now OPEN on the NDE Portal under Data Collections. This collection will CLOSE on February 28th and an audit window is established for March 1st to 15th.

Data in this collection is used to determine instructional unit totals along with calculations for properly endorsed staff percentages.

Questions on how to enter data and use the collection can be directed to ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Questions regarding Rule 10 and Rule 14 regulations can be directed to nde.accreditation@nebraska.gov