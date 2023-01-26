Thirty-six new rental homes for independent seniors coming to Fort St. James

CANADA, January 26 - From the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/media-newsroom/news-releases/2023/new-rentals-seniors-coming-fort-st-james

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, Brooke Eschuk, economic development officer, District of Fort St. James, and Tyrell Arnold, executive director, Connexus Community Resources announced a combined $8-million investment to build 36 new rental homes for independent seniors in Fort. St. James. Redevelopment of Connexus Fort St. James Seniors Housing is currently underway.

The four-storey building, located at 305 Pineridge Road, will be operated by Connexus Community Resources and will feature 36 one-bedroom units, 25 of which will be affordable for low- and fixed-income seniors. The site is located adjacent to the site of the new Stuart Lake Hospital and within 1.5 km of amenities and shopping. Eight of the units are fully accessible with the remaining being adaptable. The building will have an elevator, a designated scooter parking area, and barrier free or universal design common areas.

The project will bring much needed housing options for seniors and allow them the ability to age in place. Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2023.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$3 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) and $16,000 in Seed funding

$4.7 million from the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund

$175,000 from the District of Fort St. James

Quotes:

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing –

“Our government understands the importance of seniors staying connected to their community. This new building provides a much-needed supply of homes for Indigenous Elders and independent seniors in Fort St. James, allowing them to remain close to their network of family and friends. I want to thank Connexus, CMHC, and the District of Fort St. James, for securing safe and affordable housing for our Elders and seniors.”

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to helping seniors live independently and close to their families and friends. The Connexus Fort St. James Seniors Housing project is another example of our government’s commitment toward ensuring that senior citizens can enjoy a safe and stable environment. This is our National Housing Strategy in action.”

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville –

“Senior citizens have brought so many contributions to our society and making sure that they have a safe and affordable home is one way to give back to them. The Connexus Fort St. James Seniors Housing project will improve the well-being and sense of security of seniors in Fort St. James, which will benefit the whole community.”

Brooke Eschuk, economic development officer, District of Fort St. James –

“On behalf of Mayor and Council of the District of Fort St. James, I am very pleased to see the addition of the new 36-unit, affordable seniors’ building in our community! This new development will significantly lessen the strain on housing in Fort St. James and make it easier for seniors and elders to age in place with the support of their families, friends, and culture. We look forward to welcoming the new residents to the building next year!”

Tyrell Arnold, executive director, Connexus Community Resources –

“Connexus is thrilled to be part of this new development for older adults. Like many communities, Fort St. James has a growing demand for more affordable housing and this new building will enhance the community and provide critical housing. This truly innovative project, which provides not only more affordable housing, also provides a sense of community and belonging to the community. Through the partnerships with the District of Fort St. James, CMHC and BC Housing we are pleased to see this this new building take shape.”

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2-billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.



Additional Information: